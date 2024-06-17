Struggling With Work-Life Balance? Functional Mushrooms Might Be The Answer

People have been using the benefits of reishi mushroom for thousands of years. Not only has it demonstrated mood supporting properties5 , Gaia Herbs Reishi Mushroom is best known for supporting immune and heart health.* Animal studies have found that the bioactive compounds in reishi can even support healthy blood sugar levels6 . Stress has an impact on the entire body—including the health of our heart and immune system. With reishi, you can stay ahead of the curve.