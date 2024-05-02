Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi

Mushrooms are living proof that nature is a powerful agent for our health. Through functional mushrooms, we can connect to nature and our well-being. And in a modern world, where stress is a norm, we might even call these adaptogens invaluable. That’s why we want our fungi as close to the source as possible. Whether you’re curious about cordyceps for energy, lion’s mane for brain health, or the synergy of maitake and chaga for immune health—your new mushroom ritual starts here.*