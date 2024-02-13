Advertisement
This Is The Year Your Resolutions Stick—3 Herbs For Foundational Support
2024 is here, and the inspiration is flowing. There’s something about a fresh start, a clean slate, that gets us dreaming of what’s possible. The question is—now that we have our resolutions, how do we bottle up our excitement and keep the motivation going strong?
As we know, sticking to resolutions can feel like a roll of the dice. Surveys indicate that only 45% of adults carry their resolutions through the year, with January 19 being the most common day people call it quits. Cleary, setting resolutions is the easy part. What does it take to actually see them through?
Build your everyday foundation
It doesn’t matter how beautiful the structure is—if it’s built on a weak foundation, there will be issues down the line. The same principles apply to our well-being. Our resolutions can be inspired and articulate, but if our foundation is compromised, what do we lean on when the going gets tough? This year, we’re all about creating an everyday foundation that can weather any storm.
Well-being can look all sorts of ways, but our foundations consist of the same building blocks: more sleep, less stress, and robust immunity. Working with high-quality herbs, we can layer in support across these areas. Realistically, no one does quality like Gaia Herbs. Many of their products incorporate herbs from their very own certified organic farm in Brevard, North Carolina… See what we mean? What they can’t grow, they source from like-minded farmers or wildcraft harvesters.
But what’s the connection between high-quality herbs and finally making our resolutions stick? Let’s take a closer look.
A smooth stress response
Of those who have given up on past resolutions, 20% say it’s because they’re too busy. And we get it—the stress is real. Studies1 show that being exposed to stress significantly influences motivation and decision-making. When stressed, we’re less likely to engage in tasks requiring high effort2. So, if we’re going to see our resolutions through, our stress levels need extra love.
That’s where herbs come in. Ashwagandha3 is one of the most prominent herbs in Ayurveda (India’s ancient healing system) and is famous for stress support.* Gaia Herbs Ashwagandha Gummies provide an easy way to show up for your body's needs in trying times, smoothing out its stress response cycle.* We love that their organic ashwagandha root extract comes from a state-of-the-art facility in India, maintaining full transparency and traceability through its Meet Your Herbs program. Plus, we’re always here for gummies.
A healthy night of rest
After a rocky night of sleep, all bets are off. Studies even confirm that when sleep is compromised, we’re less willing to pursue our goals4. That’s why sleep is perhaps the most important component of our everyday foundation when it comes to feeling our best and actualizing resolutions.
We know, easier said than done. But when that list in your head is keeping you awake at night, Gaia Herbs SleepThru® is the herbal support you can turn to.* Formulated with ashwagandha, magnolia bark, passion flower, and jujube date, this expert-crafted blend promotes restful sleep for occasional sleeplessness.* When we wake up bright-eyed after a dreamy night of sleep, there’s nothing that can stop us.
Everyday immune support
Bugs and germs are a natural part of life. But when your goals are on the horizon, the last thing you need is to be slowed down by sniffles and sneezes. Feeling our best physically and mentally is key to progress. Going the extra mile for your immunity means going the extra mile for your resolutions.
Some new habits are tough to implement; the daily immune support of Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Syrup isn't one of them.* Hand-harvested at peak ripeness, Gaia Herbs sources their elderberries from a European growing cooperative based in Austria. You can taste the quality, whether it’s mixed in a drink or a straight-up spoonful. This syrup is delicious, but even better: It’s packed with immune-modulating and antioxidant properties to support immune function and your body’s natural defenses.*
The bottom line
We put so much thought and reflection into our resolutions. But change isn’t just about planting a seed. It’s also about creating an environment where that seed can sprout, grow, and blossom into its full potential. And that’s what an everyday foundation is all about. With values we all love to see—quality and transparent sourcing—Gaia Herbs products can help us cultivate an environment where mental well-being, sleep, and immunity thrive.* For this year, and beyond.
The Muscle-Building Supplement Also Strengthens Your Memory*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The Muscle-Building Supplement Also Strengthens Your Memory*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN