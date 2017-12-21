Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays

It can be hard to be mindful during the holidays, with all the travel, stress, and a longer than normal to-do list. Not to mention, we’re all thrown out of our normal routines and might struggle to create structure in our days. But despite it being challenging, it’s important to slow down and savor the moment—the holidays will be over before you know it!

In honor of truly enjoying the holidays, #1 New York Times best-selling author and international speaker Gabby Bernstein has some tips to help you slow down and savor this special time of year.

Having the tools you need to manage stress and fit in self-care can make it so much easier to tap into the joy and less into what drains it. You may not be able to steer entirely clear of those people and things that push your buttons, but doing what you need to remain calm and mindful can help you take everything in stride.