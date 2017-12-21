Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays

It can be hard to be mindful during the holidays, with all the travel, stress, and a longer than normal to-do list. Not to mention, we’re all thrown out of our normal routines and might struggle to create structure in our days. But despite it being challenging, it’s important to slow down and savor the moment—the holidays will be over before you know it!
In honor of truly enjoying the holidays, #1 New York Times best-selling author and international speaker Gabby Bernstein has some tips to help you slow down and savor this special time of year.
Having the tools you need to manage stress and fit in self-care can make it so much easier to tap into the joy and less into what drains it. You may not be able to steer entirely clear of those people and things that push your buttons, but doing what you need to remain calm and mindful can help you take everything in stride.
1. Have a daily ritual.
2. Figure out what you’re grateful for—and vocalize it.
Playing the appreciation game with your family (and friends!) during the holidays will transform the energy around you. Always keep a running list of things you’re grateful for—and say it out loud. Try going around the dinner table every night and have each person say what they’re thankful for that day. Gratitude—it’s contagious!
Beginning and ending your day with gratitude will keep you in a positive flow throughout the holiday season. Wake up each morning and start your day by saying thank you. Make a gratitude list each morning and read it before you go to sleep that night.
Another way to cultivate gratitude this time of year is to write a letter to a loved one telling them how grateful you are to have them in your life.
3. Take the time to listen.
Got holiday party anxiety because you’re a classic over sharer? Don’t worry, the perfect antidote to this behavior is a good dose of listening. All you have to do is sit back, use your ears, and learn a lot about the people around you.
Whenever you notice yourself oversharing, say to yourself: W.A.I.T. (Why Am I Talking?). This simple acronym will take you out of the ego behavior and center you back into your truth. Use this technique as often as possible, and soon you’ll become a great listener!
4. Turn down technology.
Nothing will tear you away from the present moment like constantly looking at your phone or refreshing your email. This holiday season give yourself a digital detox, even if it’s just for a day! Take time away from the social media comparison and focus on your REAL life instead. But don’t just sit on the couch! Enjoy a hike with your family or try a new recipe with your newfound time. Your body and brain will thank you.
5. Adopt a mantra.
Repetition is a great way to root yourself in the present, so why wait until the new year to adopt a mantra? One of my favorites is: Today I choose grace and ease. Repeat this throughout the day, every time you look in the mirror, or while you quietly sip on your golden milk.