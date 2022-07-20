Looking For Seasonal Immune Support? These 3 Herbs May Be Your Ticket To The Outside World

The third strategy for seasonal support may be the most surprising as we don't often think of the liver in the context of seasonal response. Not only is the liver responsible for purifying blood and removing toxins from the body4 , but it's also tasked with breaking down histamine. Along with turmeric and nettle, milk thistle has been well recognized for its role in promoting liver health5 .* Key constituents in milk thistle also help to encourage optimal immune function6 .* To give your liver a little extra TLC this summer, check out Gaia Herbs Liver Health supplement, which contains both milk thistle and turmeric.