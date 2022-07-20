Looking For Seasonal Immune Support? These 3 Herbs May Be Your Ticket To The Outside World

As soon as Memorial Day hits, it's officially outdoor season. No matter how hot it gets, you can find us outside, soaking up all the summer has to offer—cold bevvy in hand, of course. But if you struggle with seasonal immune challenges, things may look a little different... As the summer blooms, so, too, do the grasses and weeds, which means you have two options: 1) participate and feel miserable or 2) stay inside with a bad case of FOMO.
However, with a little help from Mother Nature herself, you may be able to choose a more ideal outcome. During times of seasonal change, herbalists support wellness with a few go-to strategies. Enter option No. 3: Use some of our favorite herbal allies to support areas of the body most affected by seasonal shifts—and dive into summer feeling good. One way to do so? Gaia Herbs' Seasonal Support collection (but we'll get there). Read on to learn more about the herbs that are giving seasonal strugglers life again.*
The unsung heroes of seasonal support.
There are three primary ways you can use herbs to support the immune system during periods of seasonal change: 1) Promote anti-inflammatory pathways, 2) support upper-respiratory health, and 3) give the liver some extra love. Gaia Herbs' Season Support collection, made up of their Turmeric Supreme Sinus® Support, Nettle Leaf, and Liver Health supplements, addresses all three strategies so you can seize the summer, sans nasal spray.*
Plants have been used to nourish our bodies for thousands of years. Herbs, in particular, possess powerful health benefits that can offer assistance in times of need. When it comes to seasonal support, there are three staple herbs we tend to keep on hand:
Turmeric.
First up is our favorite superfood spice. Beloved for its many health benefits, one of turmeric's well-known active compounds, curcumin, contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, which all contribute to healthy immune function.* Gaia Herbs' Turmeric Supreme Sinus® Support is the perfect way to get your daily fix. In addition to turmeric, Turmeric Supreme Sinus® Support contains herbs like quercetin, nettle, and feverfew to further support anti-inflammatory actions and help respiratory tissues hold it together.*
Turmeric Supreme Sinus Support
Provides sinus support to help you keep breathing easy*
Stinging nettle.
Nettle, that stinging yet nutritious early spring green, has a long history of use for supporting anti-inflammatory pathways and upper-respiratory health.* Nettle leaves are also packed with polyphenolic compounds that support liver detoxification.* One way to consume this powerful plant is to steep the dried leaves and flowers in hot water to make an herbal tea—but be warned, it's not the most pleasant taste. Instead, we recommend grabbing a bottle of Gaia Herbs' Nettle Leaf supplement. It's our go-to for immune-challenging seasonal transitions.*
Nettle Leaf
A go-to when seasonal transitions present immune challenges*
Milk thistle.
The third strategy for seasonal support may be the most surprising as we don't often think of the liver in the context of seasonal response. Not only is the liver responsible for purifying blood and removing toxins from the body, but it's also tasked with breaking down histamine. Along with turmeric and nettle, milk thistle has been well recognized for its role in promoting liver health.* Key constituents in milk thistle also help to encourage optimal immune function.* To give your liver a little extra TLC this summer, check out Gaia Herbs Liver Health supplement, which contains both milk thistle and turmeric.
Liver Health
Promotes a healthy liver so you can stay feeling well*
We get by with a little help from our herbs.
We know how frustrating it can be when the sun is shining but your head is pounding. Summer is all about living your best life. This year, take the power back by giving your body the support it needs to savor every last bit of the season. To (sort of) quote the great Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights, "Clear eyes, open sinuses, can't lose!" Now get out there; the outside world awaits!