Zibdeh recommends freezing any meals that you cook in batches or during meal prep right away. She also advises transferring the leftovers to glass containers in individual meal sizes (or enough to feed your whole family for one night) right after the food cools off and investing in glass containers instead of reheating in plastic. When you do reheat the meal, do it quickly in the oven or the microwave as opposed to letting it thaw in the fridge overnight.