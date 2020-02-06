To understand histamine intolerance, it's helpful to have a background on histamine first. Histamine is a chemical compound that's involved in immune function. When you're exposed to an allergen or harmful substance, your body releases histamine to fight off the potential harm.

Histamine has other roles too, like helping with digestion, wound healing, and nerve signaling in the brain. Because of this, it's important to have some, but problems arise when you're exposed to too much or develop a reaction to normal amounts.

A histamine intolerance develops when the amount of histamine that accumulates in your body is greater than the amount of histamine your body can eliminate. Having a histamine intolerance doesn't mean that you're allergic or sensitive to histamine; it simply means that there's too much in your body.

Some things that can cause a histamine intolerance are: