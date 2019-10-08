What Is 'Mast Cell Instability' + 10 Ways To Treat It Naturally

Tired? Brain fog? Rashes? GI issues? It could all be due to your mast cell.

Mast cells are cells of the innate immune system that are strategically located in our bodies to protect us from the outside environment. Found primarily in mucosa, they are ubiquitous in the human body, waiting to fight off exposure from organisms, toxins, and toxicants. These mucous membranes are in our gastrointestinal tracts, in our respiratory tracts, and our genitourinary tracts.

Mast cells are also present in large concentrations within our lymph and blood vessels walls, our skin layers, and our connective tissue. They live in our joints, around our heart, in our brain, and around our glands. They are even in hair follicles. Typically associated with allergies, mast cells can actually cause a myriad of symptoms throughout the body.