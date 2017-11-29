When it comes to reducing inflammation, we often turn to a healthy diet, hot baths, and nourishing massages. While there's nothing wrong with beating inflammation using these tactics, exercise is also an effective way to lower inflammation. In fact, one study that followed 4,000 middle-aged people over a 10-year period found that those who exercise for two and a half hours per week lowered their inflammation by 12 percent.

But when it comes to lowering inflammation, which types of exercise are best? Here's what the experts say.