Which Is The Best Inflammation-Fighting Diet? The Definitive Ranking

A ketogenic diet includes very high amounts of quality fat, moderate amounts of protein, and carbohydrates from low-glycemic sources. Eating this way keeps insulin levels low, which lowers inflammation.

Like with other diets, quality becomes crucial: The emphasis should be on anti-inflammatory fats including wild-caught fish, avocado, grass-fed meats (beef, elk, bison, and lamb), pasture-raised eggs (if you can tolerate them), along with nuts and seeds.

You’ll want to complement these and other high-fat foods with plenty of antioxidant-rich, low-sugar leafy green and cruciferous vegetables. Too often I see people "doing keto" overeating high-fat animal foods and neglecting antioxidant- and fiber-rich plant foods, which can create adverse effects in your gut and overall health. It can lead to microbial imbalances in the gut that hinder weight loss.

Note that keto diets weren’t designed specifically for weight loss, and overeating from animal sources can hold your weight hostage and even increase inflammation. That said, I have seen many patients lose a significant amount of weight on a ketogenic diet.

Just a heads-up: If you discuss this with your doctor or dietitian, he or she might confuse dietary ketosis with ketoacidosis, a truly dangerous and potentially deadly problem associated with type 1 diabetes. Please be assured they are very different things, and for most people dietary ketosis is not dangerous and actually results in many health benefits. That brings me to the last diet style, which is a subset of a ketogenic diet: