Reduce Inflammation With These 3 Simple Yoga Poses

Inflammation in the body is a natural process of the immune system responding to infection, injury, stress, and more. As part of a healthy system, inflammation can actually be a good thing and help to combat small problems.

However, when inflammation is prolonged and becomes chronic, it can have some serious health implications. Chronic inflammation can lead to the development of chronic diseases as well as causing visible signs of aging.

In addition to generally caring for your body, working to reduce stress, and eating a healthy diet, you can also protect yourself against chronic inflammation with yoga.

Yoga is fantastic for decreasing stress levels, and research has also shown that those who practice yoga regularly have higher levels of leptin and adiponectin in their bodies. Both of these natural chemicals work to alleviate inflammation in the body.

Here are three poses that will kick inflammation to the curb.