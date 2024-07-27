Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

10 Things You Won't Regret Buying In The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale From NuFACE, Nike, & More

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
July 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
nike running shoes, nuface device, and necessaire body wash duo on coral colored background
Image by mbg creative
July 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing. After all, it's why shoppers flock to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to snag their favorite items for a lot less.

But let's be honest: Not all sales are really as good as advertised. To help spare you excessive scrolling, we rounded up the 10 best deals to shop during the last week (!) of Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.

Think 35% off the viral NuFACE facial toning device, $30 off the best Nike running shoes, and big savings on Nordstrom's cult-favorite pajama set. We've sifted through hundreds of deals, and these are the few that truly can't be missed.

The best Nordstrom Anniversary sneaker deals

  • On Cloudmonster Running Shoe: These mid-drop shoes have a chunky rocker profile and wide toe box to keep your feet comfortable while you run. Every step feels smoother than the last.
  • Nike IninityRN Running Shoes: Great for runners of all experience levels, these shoes have a flexible, stretchy upper that feels lightweight and breathable and a well-cushioned sole to help absorb the impact of your stride.
  • Ryka Devotion X Max Walking Sneaker: This walking shoe was specifically designed for women, with added cushioning in the heel cup for extra comfort and support. 

The best Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals

Nécessaire Body Wash Duo

$32 (was $50)
necessaire body wash duo

NuFACE MINI+ Smart On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit

$165 (was $250)
nuface mini kit
  • NuFACE MINI+ Starter Set: I'll now only buy facial tools that our beauty editors love, and this NuFACE fits the bill. Using science-backed microcurrent technology, it tones the face for a more lifted appearance.
  • Nécessaire Body Wash Duo: This clean formula leaves my skin feeling so smooth and healthy. It's now the only wash I'll use—so you better believe I'm stocking up on a marked down duo.

The best Nordstrom Anniversary lifestyle deals

  • Hydroflask Water Bottle: This chic water bottle is perfect for long walks, hikes, and everyday use. It’s lightweight and durable and keeps your beverage at your dial (hot or cold!) temperature. 
  • Dagne Dover Carryall Bag: The ideal size for a long weekend getaway, this spacious duffle is made from water-resistant neoprene that barely adds any weight to your luggage. We love that it has tons of compartments for your laptop, shoes, and more.﻿

The best Nordstrom Anniversary apparel deals

  • Bombas Ankle Socks: These socks are snug-yet-breathable, with a moisture-wicking material that any runner will appreciate. They stay in place even during long runs and don’t slip down, bunch up, or cause blisters.
  • Zella Live In Pocket Joggers: Joggers are a wardrobe staple, and this pair has been on my list for years. The moisture-wicking fabric is comfortable in any temperature—plus I love that they’re great for training or lounging. 
  • Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas: Arguably the most coveted Nordstrom item, this short pajama set is made from sustainably produced Tercel that feels so soft against your skin. Be warned: These will sell out quickly.

The takeaway

My biggest tip for shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Think quality over quantity—and don't waste your time scrolling through endless pages of deals. These 10 deals are better than the rest, and they're not going to last very long.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

How To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.