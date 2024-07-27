Advertisement
10 Things You Won't Regret Buying In The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale From NuFACE, Nike, & More
We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing. After all, it's why shoppers flock to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to snag their favorite items for a lot less.
But let's be honest: Not all sales are really as good as advertised. To help spare you excessive scrolling, we rounded up the 10 best deals to shop during the last week (!) of Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.
Think 35% off the viral NuFACE facial toning device, $30 off the best Nike running shoes, and big savings on Nordstrom's cult-favorite pajama set. We've sifted through hundreds of deals, and these are the few that truly can't be missed.
The best Nordstrom Anniversary sneaker deals
Ryka Devotion X Max Walking Sneaker
Nike InfinityRN 4 Running Shoe
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
- On Cloudmonster Running Shoe: These mid-drop shoes have a chunky rocker profile and wide toe box to keep your feet comfortable while you run. Every step feels smoother than the last.
- Nike IninityRN Running Shoes: Great for runners of all experience levels, these shoes have a flexible, stretchy upper that feels lightweight and breathable and a well-cushioned sole to help absorb the impact of your stride.
- Ryka Devotion X Max Walking Sneaker: This walking shoe was specifically designed for women, with added cushioning in the heel cup for extra comfort and support.
The best Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals
Nécessaire Body Wash Duo
NuFACE MINI+ Smart On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit
- NuFACE MINI+ Starter Set: I'll now only buy facial tools that our beauty editors love, and this NuFACE fits the bill. Using science-backed microcurrent technology, it tones the face for a more lifted appearance.
- Nécessaire Body Wash Duo: This clean formula leaves my skin feeling so smooth and healthy. It's now the only wash I'll use—so you better believe I'm stocking up on a marked down duo.
The best Nordstrom Anniversary lifestyle deals
Hydroflask 32-Ounce Flex Straw Cap Water Bottle
Dagne Dover Large Landon Carryall Duffle Bag
- Hydroflask Water Bottle: This chic water bottle is perfect for long walks, hikes, and everyday use. It’s lightweight and durable and keeps your beverage at your dial (hot or cold!) temperature.
- Dagne Dover Carryall Bag: The ideal size for a long weekend getaway, this spacious duffle is made from water-resistant neoprene that barely adds any weight to your luggage. We love that it has tons of compartments for your laptop, shoes, and more.
The best Nordstrom Anniversary apparel deals
Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
Bombas 6-Pack Originals Ankle Socks
- Bombas Ankle Socks: These socks are snug-yet-breathable, with a moisture-wicking material that any runner will appreciate. They stay in place even during long runs and don’t slip down, bunch up, or cause blisters.
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers: Joggers are a wardrobe staple, and this pair has been on my list for years. The moisture-wicking fabric is comfortable in any temperature—plus I love that they’re great for training or lounging.
- Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas: Arguably the most coveted Nordstrom item, this short pajama set is made from sustainably produced Tercel that feels so soft against your skin. Be warned: These will sell out quickly.
The takeaway
My biggest tip for shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Think quality over quantity—and don't waste your time scrolling through endless pages of deals. These 10 deals are better than the rest, and they're not going to last very long.
