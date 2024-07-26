Skip to Content
Routines

I Tested The Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite For 2 Weeks — What I Love & What I'd Change

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
July 26, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman zipping up weighted vest on blue and orange background
Image by mbg creative
July 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Thanks to their ability to help you burn more calories1, increase bone density2, and contribute to your overall health and longevity, weighted vests are having a serious moment—and I predict this trend will last.

After extensively researching and testing the best weighted vests, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite quickly became my go-to option—and I'm not surprised women of all ages and fitness levels are singing this vest's praises. Even those over 70 say it makes them feel stronger (an achievement I am always striving for).

I spent two weeks wearing the vest for walks, runs, and strength training sessions. Below, find my honest review of the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite, including what I love, what I'd change, and an expert's perspective.

Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite

hyperwear hyper vest elite

No time to scroll? Here’s what you need to know

  • The Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is available in four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra large) with side ties that make it easy to adjust the fit to your body.
  • Women of all ages love this vest—and even those with osteoporosis say this vest has made them stronger.
  • You can choose from a 10- or 15-pound vest. The 15-pound option comes loaded with 10 pounds, and you'll receive a box of small 2.25-ounce weights to add weight as needed.
  • I spent two weeks testing the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite and wore it for 10 long walks, two short runs, and five strength training workouts.
  • Since I started using the vest, my body feels stronger and I am noticeably more stable during each workout.

Our final ratings:

  • Design: 3/5
  • Quality: 5/5
  • Sustainability: 2/5
  • Customization: 4/5
  • Comfort: 5/5

How the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is made

Many weighted vests have a set amount of weight, but the Hyper Vest Elite has a unique design that allows you to adjust the total weight in 2.25-ounce increments. The thin, galvanized steel weights slide into tiny pockets across the entire vest, so you can evenly distribute the weight.

In terms of overal weight options, you can choose from a 10- or 15-pound vest—and the weight is adjustable in both.

The outer fabric is a CORDURA® polyester lycra blend, and the vest has a lining for added comfort. One-way stretch keeps the vest comfortable, while also holding the weights in place.

The vest is available in four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra large), and it has side lacing for an even more adjustable fit.﻿

hyperwear hyper vest elite
Image by mbg creative

My experience testing the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite

I tested the 10-pound Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite for two weeks and wore it for 10 long walks, two short runs, and five strength training workouts. When wearing the vest for running, I adjusted the weight down to 5 pounds.

My first walk with the Hyper Vest was fairly difficult (the weather was hot in New York!), but by the end of the two week period I got used to the feeling of having weight strapped to me for these activities—and I actually found myself craving this added resistance and challenge.

What's surprised me most while testing various weighted vests is the positive impact it has on my form and posture. I find myself much more aware of how I move my body while I'm wearing the vest, which helps me get even more out of each workout.

Overall, I feel noticeably stronger than I did two weeks ago.

back of the hyperwear hyper vest elite
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I love about the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite

The benefits are research-backed

When I learned that age-related muscle and bone loss is more common in women than men3, I instantly set out to find ways to maintain my own muscle mass—and I quickly came across weighted vests as a way to do just that. I've seen so many experts and athletes touting the benefits of weighted vests, and I love knowing that the equipment has research behind it, too.

In fact, one study on postmenopausal women found that exercising in a weighted vest helped prevent bone loss. And for my fellow runners out there, additional research has shown that training in a weighted vest can increase speed and endurance4.

Plus, some research has linked weighted vests to increased calorie burn5.

The design is customizable

The vest’s standout feature is how customizable it is. I like that you can adjust the heaviness in 2.25-ounce increments, allowing you to slowly increase weight over time (which experts recommend).

The side ties allow you to find the perfect fit to your body, and the vest is easy to put on and take off.

Editor's tip: While this particular vest is meant for any gender, the brand also makes a vest designed for women specifically: the Hyper Vest Fit (which I hope to test next!).

close up of writer's hand holding the vest to show the removable weights
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's versatile﻿

We previously named this the best weighted vest for running (thanks to the sweat-wicking, odor resistant fabric and form-fitting design)—but I love that it’s versatile enough to use for other activities. I've worn mine for running, walking, and strength training—and I plan to wear it for hiking as well, for a traditional rucking experience.

It's easy to integrate into your routine

To further aid in the vest's versatility, it's so simple to integrate into your routine. The most important factors when considering adding a weighted vest to your workouts are finding a high-quality option (check!) and making sure it has a great fit (check, check).

From there, the workouts are endless. Some women even say they'll wear this vest while doing chores around the house, running errands, or picking up their kids from school.

On days when I don't do a standard workout, I love having the option to wear the Hyper Vest at any point throughout my day.

It's durable & easy to care for

I'm confident that this vest will be in my equipment arsenal for years to come, thanks to its durable materials and the fact that it's machine-washable and easy to maintain.

What could be better about the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite

  • While I do love that the weights are removable for customization, it's not the easiest process. The pockets are extremely small and the individual weights are very light, so it takes a long time to remove a significant amount of weight. This is the only reason I gave the vest a lower score for design.
  • I’d love it if the vest itself was made from more sustainable materials, but I do appreciate that the weights are recycled steel.
hyperwear hyper vest elite weights in writer's hand
Thin metal 1.25-ounce weights
Image by mbg creative

What an expert says

The Hyperwear Hyper Vest was a direct recommendation from Kelly Froelich, NASM-certified personal trainer and co-founder of Balanced. She says it’s a good investment if you’re in the market for a versatile, streamlined weighted vest with multiple (adjustable) weight options.  

Per Froelich, "By increasing force, weighted vests help build strength, cardiovascular endurance, and power. A weighted vest adds weight to the whole body instead of targeting a specific part of the body."

She previously told mindbodygreen that weighted vest training has been shown to increase the speed of sprinters and endurance runners4—and they can be particularly helpful, when cleared by a doctor, for those who have weakened bone density.

What other testers says

Like we said, women of all ages love this vest. Some purchased it as a convenient way to step up their existing workout routine, and others were recommended the vest by experts to help with osteoporosis. 

Here’s what they’re saying:

  • “It’s easy to load and easy to wear. I’ve walked in it, cleaned house in it, done errands in it. Once I’m used to five pounds, I’ll add more weight. Building strength and building bone. So far so good.”
  • “Easy to wear and fits perfectly. It does make a swish sound when running. I love it and wear it on every hike or run.”
  • “This vest is great for me as a beginner. I bought it to add weight-bearing to my bones since my osteoporosis has worsened. I’ll wear it on all my walks!”
  • “Very comfortable. Easy to put on and take off. Well made. I’m 70 years old, and this vest makes me stronger.

Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite

hyperwear hyper vest elite

The takeaway

If you’re looking for a convenient way to elevate your workouts, increase your bone density, or burn more calories, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is a worthwhile investment. The vest is customizable and versatile, and it has science-backed benefits. I personally feel so much stronger since integrating it into my routine.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

