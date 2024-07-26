Advertisement
I Tested The Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite For 2 Weeks — What I Love & What I'd Change
Thanks to their ability to help you burn more calories1, increase bone density2, and contribute to your overall health and longevity, weighted vests are having a serious moment—and I predict this trend will last.
After extensively researching and testing the best weighted vests, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite quickly became my go-to option—and I'm not surprised women of all ages and fitness levels are singing this vest's praises. Even those over 70 say it makes them feel stronger (an achievement I am always striving for).
I spent two weeks wearing the vest for walks, runs, and strength training sessions. Below, find my honest review of the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite, including what I love, what I'd change, and an expert's perspective.
- The Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is available in four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra large) with side ties that make it easy to adjust the fit to your body.
- Women of all ages love this vest—and even those with osteoporosis say this vest has made them stronger.
- You can choose from a 10- or 15-pound vest. The 15-pound option comes loaded with 10 pounds, and you'll receive a box of small 2.25-ounce weights to add weight as needed.
- I spent two weeks testing the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite and wore it for 10 long walks, two short runs, and five strength training workouts.
- Since I started using the vest, my body feels stronger and I am noticeably more stable during each workout.
Our final ratings:
- Design: 3/5
- Quality: 5/5
- Sustainability: 2/5
- Customization: 4/5
- Comfort: 5/5
How the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is made
Many weighted vests have a set amount of weight, but the Hyper Vest Elite has a unique design that allows you to adjust the total weight in 2.25-ounce increments. The thin, galvanized steel weights slide into tiny pockets across the entire vest, so you can evenly distribute the weight.
In terms of overal weight options, you can choose from a 10- or 15-pound vest—and the weight is adjustable in both.
The vest is available in four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra large), and it has side lacing for an even more adjustable fit.
My experience testing the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite
I tested the 10-pound Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite for two weeks and wore it for 10 long walks, two short runs, and five strength training workouts. When wearing the vest for running, I adjusted the weight down to 5 pounds.
My first walk with the Hyper Vest was fairly difficult (the weather was hot in New York!), but by the end of the two week period I got used to the feeling of having weight strapped to me for these activities—and I actually found myself craving this added resistance and challenge.
What's surprised me most while testing various weighted vests is the positive impact it has on my form and posture. I find myself much more aware of how I move my body while I'm wearing the vest, which helps me get even more out of each workout.
Overall, I feel noticeably stronger than I did two weeks ago.
What I love about the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite
The benefits are research-backed
When I learned that age-related muscle and bone loss is more common in women than men3, I instantly set out to find ways to maintain my own muscle mass—and I quickly came across weighted vests as a way to do just that. I've seen so many experts and athletes touting the benefits of weighted vests, and I love knowing that the equipment has research behind it, too.
In fact, one study on postmenopausal women found that exercising in a weighted vest helped prevent bone loss. And for my fellow runners out there, additional research has shown that training in a weighted vest can increase speed and endurance4.
Plus, some research has linked weighted vests to increased calorie burn5.
The design is customizable
The vest’s standout feature is how customizable it is. I like that you can adjust the heaviness in 2.25-ounce increments, allowing you to slowly increase weight over time (which experts recommend).
The side ties allow you to find the perfect fit to your body, and the vest is easy to put on and take off.
Editor's tip: While this particular vest is meant for any gender, the brand also makes a vest designed for women specifically: the Hyper Vest Fit (which I hope to test next!).
It's versatile
We previously named this the best weighted vest for running (thanks to the sweat-wicking, odor resistant fabric and form-fitting design)—but I love that it’s versatile enough to use for other activities. I've worn mine for running, walking, and strength training—and I plan to wear it for hiking as well, for a traditional rucking experience.
It's easy to integrate into your routine
To further aid in the vest's versatility, it's so simple to integrate into your routine. The most important factors when considering adding a weighted vest to your workouts are finding a high-quality option (check!) and making sure it has a great fit (check, check).
From there, the workouts are endless. Some women even say they'll wear this vest while doing chores around the house, running errands, or picking up their kids from school.
On days when I don't do a standard workout, I love having the option to wear the Hyper Vest at any point throughout my day.
It's durable & easy to care for
I'm confident that this vest will be in my equipment arsenal for years to come, thanks to its durable materials and the fact that it's machine-washable and easy to maintain.
What could be better about the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite
- While I do love that the weights are removable for customization, it's not the easiest process. The pockets are extremely small and the individual weights are very light, so it takes a long time to remove a significant amount of weight. This is the only reason I gave the vest a lower score for design.
- I’d love it if the vest itself was made from more sustainable materials, but I do appreciate that the weights are recycled steel.
What an expert says
The Hyperwear Hyper Vest was a direct recommendation from Kelly Froelich, NASM-certified personal trainer and co-founder of Balanced. She says it’s a good investment if you’re in the market for a versatile, streamlined weighted vest with multiple (adjustable) weight options.
Per Froelich, "By increasing force, weighted vests help build strength, cardiovascular endurance, and power. A weighted vest adds weight to the whole body instead of targeting a specific part of the body."
She previously told mindbodygreen that weighted vest training has been shown to increase the speed of sprinters and endurance runners4—and they can be particularly helpful, when cleared by a doctor, for those who have weakened bone density.
What other testers says
Here’s what they’re saying:
- “It’s easy to load and easy to wear. I’ve walked in it, cleaned house in it, done errands in it. Once I’m used to five pounds, I’ll add more weight. Building strength and building bone. So far so good.”
- “Easy to wear and fits perfectly. It does make a swish sound when running. I love it and wear it on every hike or run.”
- “This vest is great for me as a beginner. I bought it to add weight-bearing to my bones since my osteoporosis has worsened. I’ll wear it on all my walks!”
- “Very comfortable. Easy to put on and take off. Well made. I’m 70 years old, and this vest makes me stronger.”
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a convenient way to elevate your workouts, increase your bone density, or burn more calories, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is a worthwhile investment. The vest is customizable and versatile, and it has science-backed benefits. I personally feel so much stronger since integrating it into my routine.
