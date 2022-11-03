It’s not that Saladino doesn’t care about reps at all—but if you’re simply going through the motions just to reach a set of 20 or 25, you may be thinking about it all wrong. “I can assign to someone three exercises, and in time they will earn the right to push themselves to the point where they're going, ‘Oh my God, I cannot do anything else,’” he says. Meaning, strength-training does not have to be complicated.

Take push-ups, for example: “Your glutes should be tight. Your lats should be tight. You should be trying to create tension in the body as you're moving,” explains Saladino. “You should be envisioning that a tornado is blowing over your body as you're going through that push-up, and your body's not moving—you're creating this level of stability.” Sounds much more difficult than pumping through a set of ten, no?

The same goes for a plank: “How much tension can you create in the plank for 10 to 20 seconds? You should be in that plank position trying to rip the floor apart, trying to squeeze your glutes, trying to squeeze your lats. This is how you create tension. This is how you can change your body composition and strength level,” adds Saladino. In short—form often trumps volume.