 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
10 Best Plank Variations To Try For Total Core Strength

10 Best Plank Variations To Try For Total Core Strength

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor

Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Helen Phelan

Image by mbg Creative

Last updated on November 1, 2021

When it comes to truly thorough core exercises, there are few moves more quintessential than the plank. It's a classic for good reason: This seemingly simple exercise works so many areas of your body, from your abdominals to your pelvic floor.

"Forearm planks activate your 360 core, firing up your transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, and your obliques, along with your glutes and arms," Amanda Quadrini, mbg staffer and certified yoga and Pilates instructor, previously shared.

Quadrini also notes that she loves a good plank, "because it's a functional, full-body exercise that doesn't require a ton of time or equipment to be super effective."

Another great thing about planks: There are so many different versions to choose from. We've pulled together 10 of the best plank variations—from classic to very unique—demonstrated by our mbg moves spotlight trainers. Add any of these types to your fitness lineup, and get ready to reap all muscle-engaging benefits.

1. High Plank

high plank

Image by mbg creative

  1. Place your hands on the ground, stacking shoulders over wrists.
  2. Extend your legs outward, engage your core, and lift your body up into a high plank position.
Advertisement

2. Forearm Plank

forearm plank

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start on all fours, then bring your forearms to the mat.
  2. Extend your legs out, and lift your body up.
  3. Pull your belly button toward the spine, press your forearms into the ground, press your shoulders down to your hips, and squeeze the glutes. This helps engage the whole body.

3. Plank Pulse

plank pulse

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a high plank position, with your hands stacked directly under your shoulders, and your core engaged.
  2. Slowly shift your body forward an inch, then back an inch, keeping the core engaged.

4. Reverse Plank

reverse plank

Image by mbg creative

  1. From downward-facing dog, walk your feet to meet your hands. Stay in forward fold for a couple of breaths, then come into a seated position on your mat.
  2. Extend your legs in front of you. Plant your hands behind you.
  3. Press through your hands and heels, lifting your legs, hips, and chest off of the ground. Allow your head to drape back.
  4. Hold for a couple of breaths, then allow your seat to come back down to the mat. Hinge at the hips, and reach for the feet with your hands.

5. Plank Hip Dip To Side Plank

plank with hip dip to side plank

Image by mbg creative

  1. Come into a forearm plank position, engaging your core while pressing your forearms and hands into the mat.
  2. With control, dip your hips to one side, then use your obliques to bring you back to the starting position. Complete this movement on the other side. Then repeat once more on each side (four dips total).
  3. On the fourth hip dip, press into one forearm, then peel the opposite arm toward the sky, coming into a side plank. Hold for a breath, then repeat on the other side.

6. Side Plank Crunch

side plank crunch

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a side plank position, with your right hand on the mat and right shoulder stacked over your wrist. Stagger your feet so your left foot is in front of your right on the mat.
  2. Bend your left arm and place your left hand behind your head.
  3. Twisting at your torso, bring your left elbow and right knee together in front of your body. Return to start.

7. Mountain Climber

Plank Series

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start in a plank pose, with shoulders over wrists. Pull waist in, drag shoulder blades down the back, and engage the core.
  2. Fire up the belly by pulling one knee in, then the other. That's one rep.

8. Plank Jack

plank jack

Image by mbg creative

  1. Come into a high-plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists.
  2. Jump your feet out so they're wider than your mat. Then quickly jump them back to start.

9. Plank With Shoulder Retraction

Helen Phelan - Plank With Shoulder Rotation

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Get into a high-plank position, with your hands stacked right under your shoulders. Engage your core to stabilize your plank.
  2. Inhale, as you allow your chest to lower and your shoulder blades to press together.
  3. Exhale as you lift your body back to a plank position, spreading your shoulder blades apart. 

10. Moving Plank

moving plank

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in an incline plank position, with your hands on the elevated surface and toes on the ground. Keep your shoulders over your wrists, squeeze your glutes tight, and zip your belly button in and back.
  2. Slowly and with control, lower your right elbow and forearm down to the surface, then your left.
  3. Reverse the movement, come onto your left hand, then right hand.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Routines

Hips Begging For Relief? The One Yoga Pose You Need To Loosen Them Up

Sarah Regan
Hips Begging For Relief? The One Yoga Pose You Need To Loosen Them Up
Routines

This Spicy Workout Only Takes 5 Minutes To Set Your Abs Ablaze

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
This Spicy Workout Only Takes 5 Minutes To Set Your Abs Ablaze
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Recipes

You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast

Jamie Schneider
You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast
Spirituality

Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween

Sarah Regan
Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween
Beauty

The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood

Sarah Regan
This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood
Mental Health

Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist

Jamie Schneider
Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist
Recipes

From Soups To Sorbet: Our Top 10 Vegan Recipes Of 2021 (So Far)

Eliza Sullivan
From Soups To Sorbet: Our Top 10 Vegan Recipes Of 2021 (So Far)
Beauty

3 Underrated Hacks For Enhancing A Dewy Glow Year-Round*

Alexandra Engler
3 Underrated Hacks For Enhancing A Dewy Glow Year-Round*
Beauty

I'm A Gut Health Expert & Here's How I Eat For My Skin

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Gut Health Expert & Here's How I Eat For My Skin
Love

2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel

Sarah Regan
2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plank-variations

Your article and new folder have been saved!