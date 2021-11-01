When it comes to truly thorough core exercises, there are few moves more quintessential than the plank. It's a classic for good reason: This seemingly simple exercise works so many areas of your body, from your abdominals to your pelvic floor.

"Forearm planks activate your 360 core, firing up your transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, and your obliques, along with your glutes and arms," Amanda Quadrini, mbg staffer and certified yoga and Pilates instructor, previously shared.

Quadrini also notes that she loves a good plank, "because it's a functional, full-body exercise that doesn't require a ton of time or equipment to be super effective."

Another great thing about planks: There are so many different versions to choose from. We've pulled together 10 of the best plank variations—from classic to very unique—demonstrated by our mbg moves spotlight trainers. Add any of these types to your fitness lineup, and get ready to reap all muscle-engaging benefits.