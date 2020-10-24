The pelvic floor, in addition to supporting your torso, can act as a stress ball. When you’re in a constant state of stress, (hello, 2020!) holding your breath, and gripping your core, you could actually be weakening these muscles. The constant state of squeeze without ever fully letting go can make you feel completely disconnected from this area of your body, leading to limited mobility, muscle tone, freedom of movement, and even low back, neck, and hip pain.

As a corrective exercise specialist, I’d argue that the ability to find full relaxation of these muscles is equally if not more important than strengthening them (aka a kegel). That's because it can have a positive effect on your core strength, be a great tool to practice mindfulness, and even help get your body out of a panic state when times are difficult.