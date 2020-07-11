mindbodygreen

Routines

A 20-Minute Inner Thigh Workout You Can Do At Home

Aly Giampolo
Certified Fitness Trainer By Aly Giampolo
Certified Fitness Trainer
Aly is a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
Inner Thigh Workout

Image by The Ness / Contributor

July 11, 2020 — 13:22 PM

Inner thighs are often known as a hard-to-engage muscle group—but with focus and determination, you can absolutely strengthen this part of your body (also known as adductors). An inner thigh workout not only fires up your adductors, but also allows you to access your deepest set of abs muscles. Plus, it can help you target and strengthen pelvic floor muscles, too.

With this 20 minute circuit, you'll feel the spice in your inner thighs and a little extra love in your lower abs.

Summary

Time: 20 minutes
Equipment: Yoga mat
Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, completing the indicated number of sets. Complete the entire circuit two times through.

1. 4-Count Curtsy Lunge

4-Count Curtsy Lunge

Image by The Ness / Contributor

How to: Cross your right leg behind your left, and bend both knees into a curtsy lunge. Hug your inner thighs together tightly, hovering your right knee over the ground as you press into the ball of your foot. Start to do small pulses in this position, counting down 3-2-1. From the bottom of your last pulse, root down through your left heel and send the crown of your head towards the sky to return back to standing, squeezing both glutes at the top. Repeat for one minute, then switch sides. 

2. Plie Squat With Oblique Lean

Plie squat with oblique lean

Image by The Ness / Contributor

How to: Find a wide stance with toes turned out to the sides and hands behind your head. Bend both knees into a plie squat, tracking knees over your heels while you lower your hips straight down between your legs. As you hold this low position, activate your low abs and glutes, feeling your inner thighs energized in front of you. Lift your right heel off the ground, pressing into the ball of your foot. Lean your torso to the right side, imagining your right elbow is tapping the top of your right thigh as you lengthen along your left side. Engage your left oblique to return your shoulders directly over your hips. Repeat for one minute, then switch sides.

3. Inverted Inner Thigh Squeeze

Inverted Inner Thigh Squeeze

Image by The Ness / Contributor

How to: Lie on your left side with your elbow pressing down into the ground below your left shoulder. Be sure to activate your left oblique, to maintain space between your left side and the mat rather than sinking into your shoulder. Stack your legs slightly in front of you, right on top of left, with knees bent at a 90 degree angle. Gluing your inner thighs together, lift your right shin away from the left about 12 inches. Hold your right shin in place as you lift your left to meet it, inner thighs still engaged; lower the whole shape down to reset. Repeat for one minute, then switch sides.

4. Crossed Bridge

Crossed Bridge

Image by The Ness / Contributor

How to: Lying on your back with knees pointing up, cross your right ankle in front of your left. Place the balls of your feet on the ground as close to your butt as you can and squeeze inner thighs towards one another; heels remain lifted the entire time. Press into the balls of your feet to lift your hips off the ground into a bridge pose. Keeping inner thighs connected, lift your right foot off the ground to extend the leg on a diagonal. Replace your foot back to the ground with ankles crossed and lower hips. Repeat for one minute, then switch sides. 

5. Butterfly Crunch

Butterfly Crunch

Image by The Ness / Contributor

How to: Lie on your back with hands behind your head and lift legs into tabletop, with knees stacked over hips and calves parallel to the floor. Crunch up to lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the ground while simultaneously opening your legs to an elevated butterfly position. Hold the crunch while you close and open your legs one time, then lower your head while your legs close to reset. Repeat for one minute. 

Complete the entire circuit two times through.

