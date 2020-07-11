Inner thighs are often known as a hard-to-engage muscle group—but with focus and determination, you can absolutely strengthen this part of your body (also known as adductors). An inner thigh workout not only fires up your adductors, but also allows you to access your deepest set of abs muscles. Plus, it can help you target and strengthen pelvic floor muscles, too.

With this 20 minute circuit, you'll feel the spice in your inner thighs and a little extra love in your lower abs.