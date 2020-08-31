How To Do A Glute Bridge Exercise + Benefits Of This Move
Strengthening the muscles in the back of your body offers some major perks. This includes your lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and calves (a series of muscles often referred to as the posterior chain). One of my favorite ways to strengthen those muscles the always reliable bridge exercise.
When you do this move correctly, a bridge exercise can help promote better posture, improve athletic performance, and offer a number of other benefits.
However, if it's completed incorrectly, bridge can lead to over-recruitment of the spinal erectors and hamstrings, which can lead to lower back pain.
So before you add this move to your daily routine and reap all the benefits, learn how to do a bridge exercise with impeccable form.
How to do a bridge.
How to:
- Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Your feet should be hip-width apart and parallel. Your pelvis should be neutral. To find this position, let your hips settle into the place where your pubic bone lines up with the top of your hip bones.
- Once you're set up, push your feet into the floor to activate your glutes and slowly lift your hips up towards the ceiling. While the bottom part of your rib cage will lift off of the floor, you want to focus on keeping your torso still as you open through the front of the hips.
- Pause at the top and then slowly release the glutes as you lower your hips back to the ground.
You know you've mastered this move if you feel your core and glutes activate first and then your hamstrings second. If you feel the work primarily in your lower back or your hamstrings, it means that you are not engaging your glutes enough at the onset of the lift, and you may be performing lower back extension instead of hip extension.
If this is the case, try moving a little slower and focus on keeping your ribs heavy as the hips lift up. You can also try foam rolling or stretching your quadriceps before bridging, since tight quads can inhibit hip extension and encourage excessive motion in the lower back.
If you feel comfortable with this move, you can increase the physical challenge by adding single leg lifts or putting a BOSU or Swiss ball under your feet.
Benefits of a bridge exercise.
In addition to strengthening those muscles in your posterior chain, doing a bridge exercise regularly comes with a number of benefits. Here are a few reasons to add bridges to your routine often, or even every day:
1. Reduce knee and back pain.
The posterior chain (glutes and hamstrings) tend to get neglected. Whether it's daily activities or high-intensity workouts, the quadriceps usually takeover and do most of the work. Unfortunately, this pattern results in tight IT bands, which can lead to knee and back pain because the dominance of one muscle over another can lead to injury. Luckily, bridges full engage that posterior chain, evening out muscle use.
2. Improve athletic performance.
Strong glutes are a key factor when it comes to producing power. Power is what aids all athletic movements. Strengthening the glutes will helps you sprint faster, jump higher and be more explosive on the court or field.
3. Strengthen your core.
The bridge exercise activates all the core muscles, including the transverse abdominous, rectus abdominous, and obliques. Performing any variation of a bridge works these muscles deeply in one easy move, which will help your body function better in other workouts and daily life.
4. Improve your posture.
Bridge builds strength in the glutes and erector spinae, which help you maintain proper posture when you're sitting or standing for an extended period of time. The move also strengthens the core which always helps with posture.
Bridge exercise variations.
Ready to take your bridge exercise to the next level? Here are five bridge variations to tone and strengthen your body. Plus, an option to create a full bridge-centric workout.
Summary
Time: 15 - 20 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: For a full workout, complete each move for the indicated number of reps, before continuing to the next exercise. Perform the entire routine three times.
1. Single Leg Bridge
How to: Lay flat on your back with knees bent hip width and hands by your sides. Bring right knee into your chest and keep it in place. Keep your foot on the floor and knee bent. Engage your glutes and lift hips up as high as possible. Form a straight line from head to knees when you lift. Hold at the highest point for 2 to 3 seconds and lower back down to the floor. Perform 20 reps on each side.
2. Weighted Bridge
How to: Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet hip width. Hold a weight on your hips and keep it in place using your hands to stabilize it the entire time. Engage the glutes to lift the hips up as high as possible (make sure the lift is coming from your glutes and not your low back by keeping back straight and core engaged). Return back to center and repeat the movement. Perform 10 reps.
3. Inverted Bridge
How to: Lie flat on your back with right foot on a stable bench or box. Bring your left knee into your chest and hold in place the entire time. Lift your hips up as high as possible, pressing your right foot into the bench to lift. Return back to the floor and repeat the movement. Perform 10 reps each side.
4. Narrow Bridge
How to: Lay flat on your back with feet and knees glued together the entire time. Engage your glutes and inner thighs as you lift hips up. Hold at the top for 2 to 3 seconds and then lower back down. Do not let the legs come apart. Perform 20 reps.
5. Bridge Pulses
How to: Lie on your back with knees bent, hands pressed into the mat and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips up as high as possible. Lower your hips an inch then lift them an inch. Continue this small range of motion for 30 reps.
However you decide to incorporate the bridge exercise into your routine, it can help strengthen multiple muscle groups in your body, and offer a number of physical benefits.