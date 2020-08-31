Strengthening the muscles in the back of your body offers some major perks. This includes your lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and calves (a series of muscles often referred to as the posterior chain). One of my favorite ways to strengthen those muscles the always reliable bridge exercise.

When you do this move correctly, a bridge exercise can help promote better posture, improve athletic performance, and offer a number of other benefits.

However, if it's completed incorrectly, bridge can lead to over-recruitment of the spinal erectors and hamstrings, which can lead to lower back pain.

So before you add this move to your daily routine and reap all the benefits, learn how to do a bridge exercise with impeccable form.