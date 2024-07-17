Advertisement
The Unexpected Mental Health Benefits I’m Getting From My Infrared Sauna
Not just any infrared sauna
About a year ago, I started the most luxurious aspect of my current well-being routine: regularly sitting in a Sunlighten mPulse 3in1Ⓡ Smart Sauna. It took one session to realize that this sauna isn’t like the others.
The mPulse is the world's first and only dynamic sauna that empowers you to customize each wavelength to optimize the specific health benefit you want. As it turns out, having access to all three wavelengths is a game changer for reaping benefits.
Here’s the breakdown, ICYMI. Far infrared (FIR) is the longest wavelength and reaches deepest into the body, where toxins are stored. Mid infrared (MIR) penetrates into the body’s soft tissues, where inflammation occurs. Near infrared (NIR) is the shortest wavelength and, when delivered at the right length, can promote skin renewal, cell health, wound healing, and tissue growth. Experience all three together and you have the most effective experience possible.
Sauna for your stress levels
Initially, I was excited to get in on the physical benefits of the sauna. My body was in serious need of some R&R, and there’s nothing better than the detox of a good sweat or the cardio-esque buzz of high temps. After just a few weeks, I was feeling physical benefits like less pain and more flexibility. But then something surprising happened. As my sauna ritual continued, my stress levels were markedly decreasing.
Everytime I stepped out of the mPulse, I was in an instant good mood. I felt reset with a sense of calm and rejuvenation. But I also noticed a difference in my stress response—how I’d respond to a day full of meetings or a traffic jam. I had newfound mental resilience where, in the face of conflict, I had more patience and trust to respond mindfully.
All those hours of heat, infrared, and sweat were clearly making a difference. But I also wanted to know—were the benefits all in my head?
Hormesis, or, intentional stress
Not at all. Sauna bathing is a form of hormesis1. This scientific term refers to the way our body responds and adapts to self-imposed challenges (like the sauna, ice baths, or intermittent fasting). Through intentional exposure, our systems actually improve their tolerance to more severe challenges.
Infrared sauna for depression
A pivotal study3 in 2016 found that hyperthermia (or, elevating core body temperature) can relieve symptoms of depression. In this study, participants' core body temperatures were elevated using intense infrared heat. When compared to the placebo group, these participants experienced significantly reduced depressive symptoms within one week, lasting for the 6-week follow-up period.
It’s always a bonus when the research validates your first hand experience. That said, it’s important to note that while hormesis is transformative—stress is stress. And too much stress is never a good thing. Whereas a traditional sauna solely relies on extreme heat, the mPulse doesn’t have to. With infrared technology, this smart sauna uses infrared technology to provide a more relaxing and gentle experience.
Don’t forget the mindfulness
There’s also the fact that sauna bathing is inherently mindful. It’s a window of time where we get to sit, be still, and connect with our bodies which, in this world, is pretty rare. Even spiritual teacher Elena Brower uses her mPulse 3-4 times a week as a part of her self-healing routine.
On top of a mindful sauna sesh, I like to layer in other practices for my mental health—like meditation or breathwork. Plus, with the chromotherapy feature, I can choose the perfect color to support my mood that day. Sometimes you need a designated space for relaxation and mindfulness—and I can’t think of a better wellness oasis than my mPulse.
The bottom line
As human beings in a busy world, it’s easy to forget just how complex we are. But our well-being is about more than eating healthily and exercising. While the way that our body feels matters, mental health is just as important. When you find a practice that nurtures your many layers—body, mind, and spirit—you hold onto it… Although if it feels as good as a thirty-minute sweat in an mPulse Smart Sauna, I suspect that won’t be a problem.