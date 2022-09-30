Plantar fasciitis is an inflammation of the plantar fascia, a large connective tissue band that supports the foot arch. Research shows that this disruptive foot condition will impact about one in 10 people throughout their lifetime, and over two million Americans each year. It manifests itself through pain in the heel and arch—and the pain can be extremely intrusive. Treatment options include rest, hydration, custom orthotics, the proper stretches, and (of course) finding the best shoes for plantar fasciitis. The right shoes can minimize side effects and prevent the pain from worsening.

Foot health is imperative to your overall wellbeing, and (no matter what injuries or conditions you are facing) a lot goes into picking out the right footwear. To learn more about finding the best shoes to relieve and prevent symptoms, we spoke with four medical professionals.

Read on for their expert advice, along with our picks for the best shoes for plantar fasciitis—and keep in mind, it’s always best to consult an orthopedic surgeon or podiatrist for personalized advice.