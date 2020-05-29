Whether you're a beginner runner or you've been logging miles for years, a solid pair of sneakers is crucial. Finding a pair of running shoes that suits your feet, offers the right amount of cushion, and helps elevate your stride can make all the difference in your run (trust me, as a health and fitness editor, I've tried a lot of sneakers). What's more, "you want to take time to find the right fit, as the shoe can help prevent injuries and improve your performance," running coach Emily Fayette, CPT previous shared with mbg. She advises stopping by a running store to find a pair that suits you—but considering that may not be possible for the near future, I've rounded up some of the top running shoes of 2020 to help you find the perfect pair.