The Best Running Shoes Of 2020, For All Types Of Runners
Whether you're a beginner runner or you've been logging miles for years, a solid pair of sneakers is crucial. Finding a pair of running shoes that suits your feet, offers the right amount of cushion, and helps elevate your stride can make all the difference in your run (trust me, as a health and fitness editor, I've tried a lot of sneakers). What's more, "you want to take time to find the right fit, as the shoe can help prevent injuries and improve your performance," running coach Emily Fayette, CPT previous shared with mbg. She advises stopping by a running store to find a pair that suits you—but considering that may not be possible for the near future, I've rounded up some of the top running shoes of 2020 to help you find the perfect pair.
1. Allbirds Tree Dashers
Great news for the eco-minded runner: This year, sustainable footwear brand Allbirds launched their first highly technical running sneaker. It's made with a responsibly-sourced sugarcane sole, along with a renewable eucalyptus and superfine merino wool upper. Plus, 50 amateur and professional athletes tested this sneaker for over a year, to ensure it provides enough stability and cushion for ample miles.
Tree Dashers, allbirds.com ($125)
2. Under Armour HOVR Machina
In addition to standout cushion, these sneakers feature a high-tech pod embedded into the midsole, which tracks and analyzes details about your running. You can even connect to the UA Map My Run app to get real-time form tips and run coaching. So if you're looking to elevate your running technique, while feeling like you're floating on air, these are the ideal pair.
UA HOVR Machina, underarmour.com ($150)
3. Asics Gel Nimbus 22
The Gel Nimbus has been a longtime favorite of many runners, due to the signature gel technology in the sole for superb cushioning and comfort. Designed to reduce impact, this running shoe is perfect for distance runners who plan to log a lot of miles.
Gel Nimbus 22, asics.com ($150)
4. Saucony Liberty ISO 2
If you're looking to pick up the pace, these sneakers from Saucony may help do the trick. This shoe is designed to feel light and springy, to help support a speedier stride. Plus, it features their signature ISOFIT construction, meant to adapt to a runner's foot, for a personalized and secure fit.
Liberty ISO 2, saucony.com ($160)
5. Salomon Sonic 3 Balance
Ideal for road runners, these sneakers feature a combo of foams to help reduce impact when your foot hits the pavement, while still propelling you forward. It's also ultra-lightweight, and molds to your foot with a glove-like fit.
Sonic 3 Balance, salomon.com ($130)
6. Adidas Ultraboost 20
The 20th generation of this fan-favorite sneaker really lives up to its name, and is ready to help you log some speedy miles. The Boost technology in the midsole absorbs energy as you run, then uses it to propel you forward—and this edition offers 20% more Boost than its predecessors.
Ultraboost 20, adidas.com ($180)
7. Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Crafted to keep injuries at bay, these stellar sneakers are great for newbies and experienced runners alike. In fact, in a study of 226 men and women during a 12-week run training program, the React Infinity Run reduced injury by 52% compared to the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22. Nike attributes that, in part, to the thicker and wider stack of foam cushioning—among other supportive features.
React Infinity Run Flyknit, nike.com ($160)
8. APL TechLoom Pro
Not only do these stylish APL sneakers look great with any athleisure outfit, but they're also a fantastic running shoe. The knit upper is made with one piece of material, which give the shoe a unique look, while reducing unwanted friction on your foot. With just the right amount of cushion, this ultra-versatile running shoe will be your new go-to sneaker.
TechLoom Pro, athleticpropulsionlabs.com ($140)
9. On Running Cloudflow
Ready to take your running game up a notch? These sneakers are designed to help you excel in training and racing. A favorite among elite athletes, the newest generation of On Cloudflow offers a smooth ride, with plenty of speed—thanks to its foam technology.
Cloudflow, on-running.com ($140)
10. Hoka One One Clifton 6
This running shoe is perfect for anyone who needs extra cushion underfoot, and it's shockingly lightweight. The Clifton 6 even received an award from the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health. It's both comfortable and supportive, offering a smooth ride through all your miles.
Clifton 6, hokaoneone.com ($130)
11. New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10
A new addition to the New Balance Fresh Foam family, the latest 1080 sneaker was created using data from runner's. With this insight, the brand created a running shoe with supreme comfort in mind, featuring an ultra-soft sole and a smooth rebound. So if you like a lot of buffer between you and the road, this sneakers is a great fit.
Fresh Foam 1080v10, newbalance.com ($150)
12. Brooks Ghost 12
Brooks has a number of stand-out running shoes, and the latest generation of the Ghost is no exception. This shoe is great for road runners, providing enough cushion for support, while still letting you feel connected to the ground. And thanks to its unique system of shock absorbers, you'll feel protected through every stride.
Ghost 12, brooksrunning.com ($130)
