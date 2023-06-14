When you have wide feet, picking shoes that stay comfortable throughout the day can be a painful feat (literally). Despite being an incredibly common need, it’s tough to find shoes for wide feet that both look good and feel good. There are a few features people with a wider foot should look out for (and many to avoid). Luckily, podiatrists pointed us in the right direction. Based on expert input, we’ve rounded up the best shoes for wide feet, with options for every activity and occasion.

Setting aside the simple factor of comfort alone, wearing the best shoes for wide feet can help prevent health conditions and concerns. London-based podiatrist, Dina Gohil, explains that wider feet are “more prone to soft tissue aggregation, calluses, corns, and ingrown toenails from footwear that doesn't accommodate a foot’s width.”

Many shoe brands are beginning to offer sneakers, sandals, and pumps in wider sizes—but when selecting shoes that support your wide foot, you’ll want to look out for more than just a “W” next to the size.