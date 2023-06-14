The 10 Best Shoes for Wide Feet Of 2023, Per Podiatrist Guidelines
- Best for running: Hoka Clifton 9 Sneaker
- Best boots: Beek Quail Leather Ankle Boot
- Best for walking: Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker
- Best sandals: Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
- Best for standing: New Balance Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker
- Best flats: Vivaia Margot 2.0 Flat
- Best low heel: Trotters Doris Heel
- Best high heel: Sam Edelman Kia Heel
- Best for the gym: Kuru Atom Sneaker
- Best loafers: Vionic Willa Loafer
When you have wide feet, picking shoes that stay comfortable throughout the day can be a painful feat (literally). Despite being an incredibly common need, it’s tough to find shoes for wide feet that both look good and feel good. There are a few features people with a wider foot should look out for (and many to avoid). Luckily, podiatrists pointed us in the right direction. Based on expert input, we’ve rounded up the best shoes for wide feet, with options for every activity and occasion.
Setting aside the simple factor of comfort alone, wearing the best shoes for wide feet can help prevent health conditions and concerns. London-based podiatrist, Dina Gohil, explains that wider feet are “more prone to soft tissue aggregation, calluses, corns, and ingrown toenails from footwear that doesn't accommodate a foot’s width.”
Many shoe brands are beginning to offer sneakers, sandals, and pumps in wider sizes—but when selecting shoes that support your wide foot, you’ll want to look out for more than just a “W” next to the size.
What to look for in shoes for wide feet
“A shoe with a wide toe box and plenty of cushioning is ideal since it allows you to move your feet comfortably without experiencing any pain,” says Marion Yau, a podiatrist at the Harley Medical Foot Clinic. “Stability and balance can be improved with shoes with plenty of cushioning and arch support.”
Stiff shoes can put strain on the arch of your foot, making you more prone to plantar fasciitis, a condition that wide-footed people are more at risk of, Yau adds. To avoid this discomfort, look for shoes with flexible soles that mold to the shape of your foot.
As for what to avoid, Gohil and Yau recommend against shoes with narrow or pointed toe boxes or rigid soles. Both suggest avoiding high heels, but we did include a wide-foot-friendly heel option below for those days when you do need to dress up a bit. “Avoid patent materials, as there is little to no stretch potential, and instead choose soft leathers or fabrics,” Gohil says.
How we picked:
Width
We prioritized shoes that are designed specifically for wide feet or are available in wide sizes.
Toe box shape
Because narrow and pointed toe boxes can cause blisters and irritate bunions, we selected options with wide, rounded and open toe shapes to minimize discomfort.
Material
Swelling is a major factor in foot discomfort, especially for people whose daily routine involves extended time on their feet. With this in mind, we selected shoes made from materials that provide a bit of stretch, such as leather and knits.
Comfort
Features like arch support, shock absorption, and a cushioned sole that molds to your foot can make all the difference in reducing pain throughout the day. We looked for shoes designed with all of the above.
Our picks for the best shoes for wide feet of 2023:
Best for the gym: Kuru Atom Sneaker
Pros:
- A secure but flexible fit
- Designed for high impact exercise
Cons:
- Heavier than most cross training shoes
Sizes Available:5-12, half sizes available
Weight:10.6 oz
Drop:8 mm
Materials:RubberSynthetic material
Colorways:6
Return Policy:45 days
Gym exercises can be hard on your feet. People with wider foot shapes are at higher risk of blisters and the difficulties that come with plantar fasciitis. That’s why this spacious pick is perfect for gym goers. The flexible sole and stretchy mesh outer move with your foot to prevent rubbing and pinching, while built-in arch support relieves stress on your muscles and prevents overpronation. In short, it’s a great choice for just about any kind of fitness routine.
One shopper who has purchased seven pairs of these sneakers over the years says the design has allowed them to run and exercise again with no foot pain after a long struggle with plantar fasciitis. Others rave that their toes are not scrunched at all.
Best boot: Beek Quail Leather Ankle Boot
Pros:
- Made from soft, stretchy leather
- Roomy, rounded toe box
Cons:
- Not vegan
Sizes Available:5-12, half sizes available
Weight:N/A
Drop:N/A
Materials:RubberLeather
Colorways:3
Return Policy:30 days, varies by retailer
Boots are notoriously hard to find in wider sizes—but fear not; with a spacious toe box and leather material that stretches with your feet, this pair is a standout. In addition to an enhanced width, this bootie features a padded sole that offers a touch of additional arch support. The material is high quality and the construction is durable. In other words, this is a pair of boots you’ll have for years to come.
Reviewers with wide feet agree that these are stylish, well-made, and totally worth the spend. One notes that they’re even comfortable after being worn for eight hours straight.
Best high heel: Sam Edelman Kia Heel
Pros:
- Open toe
- Cushioned footbed
Cons:
- Minimal ankle support
- Minimal arch support
Sizes Available:5-14, half sizes available
Weight:10 oz
Drop:N/A
Materials:LeatherSynthetic material
Colorways:20
Return Policy:30 days, varies by retailer
Are high heels more your style? Thanks to its thick block heel, cushioned sole, and wide, square toe shape, this three and a half inch sandal is a great pick. The open toe design is ideal for wider feet, as there’s less material to rub against skin or bunions. Best of all, reviewers say these heels are actually sturdy enough to wear for hours.
Best loafers: Vionic Willa Loafer
Pros:
- Ample arch support
- A versatile style
Cons:
- Not vegan
Sizes Available:5-11, half sizes available
Weight:8 oz
Drop:N/A
Materials:RubberEVAVelvetLeather or calf hair
Colorways:7
Return Policy:30 days, varies by retailer
In the last few years, loafers have gone from workware fare to a trendy must-have—and this pair encapsulates everything that’s great about the style. The sleek, versatile shoe looks simultaneously elegant and relaxed thanks to its velvet, leather, and calf hair outer options. What truly sets the design apart is the spacious toe box and cushioned, arch supporting soles. Whether you’re walking or standing, your feet will be comfortable in these.
One shopper with wide feet compares these shoes to a custom glove. Countless reviews praise the stylish design and comfortable fit.
Best flats: Vivaia Margot 2.0 Flat
Pros:
- Stretchy, breathable material
- Rounded toe box
- Blister-proof heel cushion
Cons:
- Minimal arch support
Sizes Available:5-11, half sizes available
Weight:N/A
Drop:N/A
Materials:RubberRecycled vinylRecycled synthetic blend
Colorways:33
Return Policy:30 days, varies by retailer
This brand is known for its chic and luxuriously comfortable designs—and these ballet flats are no exception. Our favorite part? The soft, cushioned sole is made from recycled yoga mats. On the outside, an airy, sweat-wicking knit stretches with your feet, making swelling a thing of the past. The design is versatile enough to be paired with any outfit, whether you’re heading to the office or going for a more casual look.
One reviewer says these flats fit seamlessly over her bunions with no pain at all. Others say they look elegant and mold perfectly to their feet.
Best for running: Hoka Clifton 9 Sneaker
Pros:
- Sizes available in B and D widths
- Responsive, shock-absorbing cushioning
Cons:
- Some find the sole to be too cushioned
Sizes Available:5-12, half sizes available
Weight:7.3 oz
Drop:5 mm
Materials:Recycled nylonRecycled polyesterRubber
Colorways:17
Return Policy:30 days, varies by retailer
Awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), these sneakers are incredibly effective at minimizing shock from high impact activities such as running. The wide, rounded shape gives toes plenty of room to wiggle, while the knit material molds to the shape of the foot, providing enough stability to prevent sliding and overpronation. Plus, the soles are so plush that multiple shoppers compare the sensation of wearing them to walking on clouds—our marathon-running commerce editor can attest to this.
These shoes can truly do it all. We’ve included them on our roundups of the best sneakers for standing all day, best shoes for arch support, best shoes for knee pain, best gym shoes, and the best shoes for high arches.
Best for walking: Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker
Pros:
- A wide fit throughout
- Affordable
Cons:
- Not for extended wear
Sizes Available:5-14, half sizes available
Weight:8 oz
Drop:N/A
Materials:RubberCotton
Colorways:40
Return Policy:30 days, varies by retailer
These classic, machine-washable kicks are so much more than a fashion statement. The tractioned rubber bottom, which was originally designed for the tennis court, provides a grippy, slip-proof hold while walking. What’s more, a breathable cotton upper is ideal for keeping your feet cool (a huge win during warmer months). While these shoes do not come in “wide” sizes specifically, they’ve long been favored by people with wider feet for their comfortable, stretchy fit.
One reviewer who described their feet as extremely wide says these are comfortable, well-made, and have lasted a long time. Others with bunions say they fit beautifully with no irritation.
Best sandals: Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Pros:
- Supportive, contoured footbed
- Very wide fit throughout
Cons:
- Slide off easily if too large
- Require a break-in period
Sizes Available:4-11
Weight:9 oz
Drop:N/A
Materials:LeatherCorkEVA
Colorways:7
Return Policy:30 days, varies by retailer
Another favorite among people with wide feet, these iconic sandals are loved for their extremely roomy fit. Designed with support in mind, the Arizona slides provide even weight distribution, arch support, and a foot-healthy stance. THey have a deep heel cup and contoured footbed that molds to your feet (just like our experts suggested!).
According to shoppers, the major draw of these shoes is how comfortable they are. Some say they’re more comfortable than going barefoot, touting the stellar arch support and the fact that they accommodate swelling from heat.
Best for standing: New Balance Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Pros:
- Lightweight, shock-absorbing cushioning
- A roomy, rounded toe box
- Stretchy knit outer material
Cons:
- Not supportive enough for high-intensity exercise
- Run a half-size small
Sizes Available:5-12, half sizes available
Weight:7 oz
Drop:N/A
Materials:RubberSynthetic textile blend
Colorways:13
Return Policy:90 days, varies by retailer
To find the best shoes for standing all day, we turned to expert input and reviews from nurses, teachers, waiters, and other people who spend hours on their feet. So many reviewers have praised the cushioned feel and stability these lace-ups provide. The shock-absorbing padding provides relief from the constant impact of walking on hard surfaces, and a grooved rubber outsole ensures solid traction.
All this considered, it’s easy to understand why this shoe has nearly 13,000 perfect Amazon ratings. Reviewers with wide feet describe these sneakers as light, comfortable, and “fantastic.” One even says she wears them for 12-hour hospital shifts.
Best low heel: Trotters Doris Heel
Pros:
- Flexible sole
- Soft, stretchy leather
- Available in six widths ranging from AAA to EE
Cons:
- Only available in four colorways
Sizes Available:5-13, half sizes available
Weight:8 oz
Drop:N/A
Materials:LeatherSynthetic rubberTricot fabric
Colorways:4
Return Policy:60 days, varies by retailer
Finding a pair of heels that doesn’t pinch wide feet is a struggle. While our experts recommend avoiding heels altogether if they cause discomfort, we know that’s not always doable. With a flexible sole, these one and a half inch pumps differ from most rigid narrow heel designs. Per podiatrist guidelines, the shoe bends with your foot to relieve pressure on your arch.
What's more, cushioned insoles provide a pillowy landing for every step, while the leather outer conforms to your foot (instead of squeezing it). It’s no surprise that multiple reviewers rave about these heels. One calls them “the most comfortable dress shoes ever.” The best part? The classic design doesn't sacrifice style for comfort.
Comparing the best shoes for wide feet:
|Product
|Cost
|Sizes
|Half sizes available
|Colorways
|Materials
|Return policy
|Weight
|Kuru Atom Sneaker
|$160
|5-12
|yes
|6
|Rubber; Synthetic material
|45 days
|10.6 oz
|Beek Quail Leather Ankle Boot
|$395
|5-12
|yes
|3
|Rubber; Leather
|30 days
|n/a
|Sam Edelman Kia Heel
|$100
|5-14
|yes
|20
|Leather; Synthetic material
|30 days
|10 oz
|Vionic Willa Loafer
|$130
|5-11
|yes
|7
|Rubber; EVA; Velvet; Leather or calf hair
|30 days
|8 oz
|Vivaia Margot 2.0 Flat
|$97
|5-11
|yes
|33
|Rubber; Recycled vinyl; Recycled synthetic blend
|30 days
|n/a
|Hoka Clifton 9 Sneaker
|$145
|5-12
|yes
|17
|Recycled nylon; Recycled polyester; Rubber
|30 days
|7.3 oz
|Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker
|$69
|5-14
|yes
|40
|Rubber; Cotton
|30 days
|8 oz
|Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
|$190
|4-11
|no
|7
|Leather; Cork; EVA
|30 days
|9 oz
|New Balance Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker
|$37
|5-12
|yes
|13
|Rubber; Synthetic textile blend
|90 days
|7 oz
|Trotters Doris Heel
|$100
|5-13
|yes
|4
|Leather; Synthetic rubber; Tricot fabric
|60 days
|8 oz
FAQ:
What kind of shoes to wear if you have wide feet?
Per Marion Yau, a podiatrist at the Harley medical Foot Clinic, “a shoe with a wide toe box and plenty of cushioning is ideal” for wide feet. If your shoes are too stiff, they could put strain on the arch of your foot. Yau says this makes you more prone to discomfort, pain, and conditions such as plantar fasciitis. Look for a shoe with a flexible sole that molds to the shape of your foot.
What shoe brands have a wide toe box?
Hoka, Superga, Birkenstock, Kuru, Bionic, New Balance, and other brands all make shoes with wide toe boxes. Our roundup above contains the best shoes for wide feet, based on podiatrist guidelines.
The takeaway
Turns out, finding shoes for wide feet isn’t actually impossible. With expert guidance, you can find plenty of spacious and supportive options for broader foot shapes that are definitely worth the investment. A final tip: Before throwing away the packaging from your new sneakers, sandals, or pumps, try them on at the end of a busy day when your feet have swelled to ensure a perfectly comfortable fit at all times. And if running shoes is what you’re after, check out our guide of the best running shoes for wide feet, from a personal trainer.