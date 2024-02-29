The flexible sole and stretchy mesh outer move with your foot to prevent rubbing and pinching, while built-in arch support relieves stress on your muscles and prevents overpronation. In short, it’s a great choice for just about any kind of fitness routine.

One shopper who has purchased seven pairs of these sneakers over the years says the design has allowed them to run and exercise again with no foot pain after a long struggle with plantar fasciitis. Others rave that their toes are not scrunched at all.