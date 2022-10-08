Whether you’re a running newbie or you’re training for your next marathon, having the right running shoes is essential. For those of us with wide feet, determining the right size and fit can be even more confusing. Style may be what draws you in, but what’s truly important is how the shoe feels and the support it provides. Finding the best running shoes for wide feet will not only keep you comfortable, but it will help motivate you to get those miles in (which can actually boost your mental health, too).

Since not everyone wants to spend hours scouring the internet or testing out multiple shoes, we did the legwork (or shoe-work) for you. Utilizing the criteria below, along with expert input from Danial Pledger, podiatrist and founder of ePodiatrists and Dr. Rudo Makuyana, podiatrist and co-founder of The Foot Hub, we’ve handpicked the 10 best running shoes for wide feet—so you can just focus on lacing up for your next run.

Below, find our picks for the best running shoes for wide feet, and learn more about how to determine which are right for you.