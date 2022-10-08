The 10 Best Running Shoes For Wide Feet of 2022, From A Certified Personal Trainer
Whether you’re a running newbie or you’re training for your next marathon, having the right running shoes is essential. For those of us with wide feet, determining the right size and fit can be even more confusing. Style may be what draws you in, but what’s truly important is how the shoe feels and the support it provides. Finding the best running shoes for wide feet will not only keep you comfortable, but it will help motivate you to get those miles in (which can actually boost your mental health, too).
Since not everyone wants to spend hours scouring the internet or testing out multiple shoes, we did the legwork (or shoe-work) for you. Utilizing the criteria below, along with expert input from Danial Pledger, podiatrist and founder of ePodiatrists and Dr. Rudo Makuyana, podiatrist and co-founder of The Foot Hub, we’ve handpicked the 10 best running shoes for wide feet—so you can just focus on lacing up for your next run.
Below, find our picks for the best running shoes for wide feet, and learn more about how to determine which are right for you.
Quick List:
How we picked:
A wide and deep enough toe box is vital for wide feet. Comfort is key, and we took into account cushion, fit, and design.
A good running shoe will provide structure that doesn’t bend or twist. It should support your arches with a firm-yet-responsive design.
We prioritized shoes with materials that are sure to hold up over time. Polyurethane, PEBA, and SBES-based foams are midsole materials that can withstand repeated compression during runs and temperature changes.
Customer perspective is vital, so we read a wide range of reviews for each product on this list and considered all feedback.
Our picks for the best running shoes for wide feet
Best for heavy runners: New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer
Pros:
- Increased energy return
- Massive cushioned midsole
Cons:
- Runs a half size small
- Only 3 color options
This shoe sports a dual layer of foam sandwiching a carbon fiber plate. The sandwiched design is a vital part of the brand’s Energy Arc technology, which creates a soft landing with excellent energy return to truly keep you going. Makuyana recommends plenty of support for heavier runners, which the carbon-plated SuperComp provides. If your runs are being cut short due to foot soreness or a lack of support, the SuperComp may be the running shoe for you.
What Customers Say:
Although these shoes are bulkier, buyers love the added support and energy return. “[These are] excellent shoes for heavier runners,” one person confirms. “They offer wide sizes, too. Lots of cushioning and support. They are light, and the carbon fiber plate helps with energy transfer.”
Another reviewer notes, “They take getting used to because they are much springier than my regular FuelCell. The shock absorption is amazing. Going slow in breaking in my miles, but my speed is cut down by a full minute without trying.”
Best for women: Saucony Guide 15
Pros:
- Flexible
- Contours to your foot
Cons:
- Slightly slimmer than previous models
This is a flexible running shoe, with a hollowed-out design and guidance rails to support your foot from heel to toe. The midsole is lighter than previous generations of the brand’s model, but still gives plenty of cushioning. It has a deeper footbed that fits snugly around your foot, providing a fit that feels like it was made just for you—just note, you may want to go up one size. While this is a great shoe for wide feet, the Guide 15 is slightly slimmer than the Guide 14.
What Customers Say:
There’s a ton of love for this running shoe. It has a 4.3 overall rating on the Saucony website, with plenty of reviews commenting on the wide fit. One person notes, “They are great for my wide feet and I love that I can put my orthotics in with no trouble,” and another says, “These are my new favorite running shoes! I'm an overpronator, so support in the all right places is critical, and these are so supportive, yet so light, they are a dream to run in! No knee or ankle pain at all. I love how wide the toe box is too.”
Best for men: ASICS Glideride 2
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Strong ankle support
Cons:
- Some say the newer model runs narrow
ASICs has been trusted by runners for years, and the company designed this shoe specifically to improve runner efficiency by reducing impact on your joints. It has a curved sole and a stiff forefront for maximum shock absorption, and a foam-layered heel to provide that bouncy, cushioned feel many runners love. If you have a wider foot with neutral or underpronation, these will be a great pick for you.
What Customers Say:
Users love this shoe despite some skepticism about the 3D technology. One buyer says, “I was a bit skeptical when I read the reviews, but I am now a true believer. You do feel like you're floating - running on air. The cushioning is excellent! It is very good for both indoor and outdoor running. I am very satisfied.” Another endorses these for wide feet specifically, writing, “Speedy, comfortable, shock absorber, simply it glides! Well suited for my extra wide feet although classified only 2E wide shoes.”
Best minimalist: Xero Prio
Pros:
- Very lightweight at < 8 oz per shoe
- Barefoot feel
- Built wide with room for insoles
Cons:
- Minimal support
If you are looking for wide shoes with a barely-there feel, the Xero Prio is a perfect candidate. These shoes are wide enough to let your toes move, and they’re exceptionally lightweight. They have a rubber insole and cloth outsole, and a huarache-sandal inspired heel strap, for a tight, comfortable fit. You can wear them with or without socks, and (true to their name) they have a zero drop design, meaning there is no extra cushioning in the heel. Rather, your feet will remain completely flat on the ground.
What Customers Say:
Reviewers say these are “Perfect for wide feet,” and those who like the barefoot feel love the way they fit. One person raves, “I decided to graduate from the standard cushy running shoe to a zero drop shoe and found that I will never go back! This shoe is amazing! I have a high arch and high pronation, so it was always important that I purchased shoes that prevented the pain that commonly exists following a run or routine wear. This is the first shoe I ever purchased where I have no pain at all during my activity or when I’m done. It feels like I’m running with no shoes on, yet like a cushion is below my feet.”
Best affordable: New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon v3
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Foam midsole for support and cushioning
Cons:
- Some say they don’t hold up over time
While the price is not exactly cheap, these shoes cost less than your standard running shoe, and provide plenty of comfort in a lightweight package. They have a roomy toe box and a supportive foam midsole. The heel is snug enough to stay put while you run, and the mesh upper gives the shoe a breathable feel. Designed to be on the plusher side, these are great for runners who want to feel a bounce in their step.
What Customers Say:
With a 4.5 out of five-star rating on Amazon, this shoe has a ton of positive feedback, particularly from people with wide feet. One reviewer says, “I've spent a lot of money on shoes at fancy running stores, but this time I did some online research and read that these NB shoes are great for wide feet. I couldn't agree more!!! I'm probably going to get a second pair, just in case NB stops making this one!!!” Another adds, “Wide toe box. Great sole. They do wear out in about 6 months if you do 30 miles a week. Loved them so much I've bought two other pairs”
Best for flat feet: Hoka Arahi 6
Pros:
- Plenty of forefoot support
- Combats overpronation
- Durable
Cons:
- Heel is slightly narrow for some
People with flat feet need shoes that are stable in order to reduce or prevent overpronation. The Arahi 6 does precisely this. A compression molded midsole produces a comfortable and supportive fit, and the brand’s early stage meta-rocker creates a faster transition from heel to toe. The mesh lining is made from recycled materials and feels breathable even during long runs in hot weather.
What Customers Say:
Runners appreciate the lightweight comfort of these shoes, and they get a lot of praise from people with flat feet. “This is my 3rd pair of Arahis,” one person notes, going on to say, “Toebox is good width—have tried reg and wide—wide is the latest. Hugs at heel just right, good stable support. I walk, jog, workout in these.. happy feet! I used to have Plantar Fascitis and have a flat arch. This shoe provides a 'just right' feel and support for all of these issues."
Best for high arches: Brooks Ghost 14
Pros:
- Plenty of support and cushioning
- Contours to your foot
Cons:
- May need to size up
This shoe was given the American Podiatry Medical Association seal, which recognizes shoes that benefit and promote foot health. A DNA Loft Midsole and segmented crash pads provide plenty of support and cushioning throughout the foot, and a smooth, even stride. The 3D Fit Print upper and DNA BioMoGo conform to your foot for a fantastic fit and more stability.
It’s available in wide (2E) and extra wide (4E) sizes, so everyone should be able to find the right fit with the Ghost 14. That said, it is a bit more narrow than previous iterations, so you may want to size up or look into the extra wide option.
What Customers Say:
With more than 14,000 reviews, we’re confident these are a crowd pleaser. One happy customer reports, “I’ve been wearing Brooks Ghosts for years. I have the 10, 11, 12, and ghost 13, so I assumed these would be as great—and I was right. I buy a half size up. They’re comfortable with great support, yet lightweight and not bulky. Great for everyday wear or running.”
Best for trail running: Brooks Cascadia 16
Pros:
- Plenty of traction
- Maximum stability
- Supportive
Cons:
- Not recommended for flat feet
Trail running requires a shoe with plenty of traction—and this one delivers. It has a five-point pivot system, with stabilizing suspension points at both sides of the heel, the forefoot, and the toe. While some supportive shoes are on the heavier side, these are incredibly lightweight. They move with your foot and provide the flexibility and agility that’s essential for trail runners.
What Customers Say:
One person says, “These are the perfect shoe. The shoe fits very well, laces stay tied, the toe box is perfect!” Another avid trail runner adds, “Have been running in Brooks Catamounts for a while now. Switched to the Cascadias so I could decide between them for my 100 miler. I love them. Great grip on rocks and very stable!”
Most comfortable: Hoka Clifton 8
Pros:
- Compression-molded midsole
- Maximum cushioning & support
- Uses some recycled materials
Cons:
- Sole thickness can take some getting used to
- Some say they run large
The Clifton 8 boasts a compression molded midsole designed to provide a supportive and cushioned fit, and comes in regular and wide sizes. An extended heel crash pad cushions as you land, while the Meta-Rocker design propels you forward during your run. It also has a roomy toe box, and is an overall great pick for anyone with wide feet.
What Customers Say:
Customers appreciate the supreme comfort of these shoes. One reviewer says, “They are the perfect amount of cushion to deal with my plantar fasciitis. I used to run so much more than I do now, and these shoes are helping me make a comeback.” Another adds, “Hoka shoes are so comfortable! They eliminate the pain from arthritis in my foot.”
Best for long distance runners: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2
Pros:
- Responsive
- Supportive
- Built for runners
Cons:
- Some users report instability in the heel
- May need to size up
You can tell in the way they fit that these shoes were built for runners. The foam midsole gives every step plenty of bounce, and cushioning, and a nylon plate throughout the midsole adds to the support and energy return—meaning you can run faster and longer. While many say it is roomy enough for their wide feet, it does not come in a specific wide option, so it might not be for everyone.
What Customers Say:
One customer sums it up: “Out of the box an incredibly comfortable shoe. They almost do the running for me. They are flexible, but not too much, provide support, but aren’t stiff. I don’t think I would want anything about them to change. And the colors are pretty awesome.”
How to Choose.
Improperly fitting shoes will break down much faster, leading to the need to replace shoes sooner than you otherwise should. This list should give you a good idea of the options that are out there, and the considerations to take. You’ll want to focus on the structure of the shoe, the support it offers, and how much running you will be doing. If you’re struggling to find someone that you feel good in, you may need to see a podiatrist for personalized advice.
FAQ
What type of shoes are best for broad feet?
The shoe should fit comfortably and provide support, although the specific needs varies from person to person. Pledger adds, “[An] important thing to look for in shoes for wide feet is support. Good support helps to distribute your weight evenly and prevents foot pain. Look for shoes with good arch support and cushioning. This will help to absorb shock and protect your feet from injury.”
Which brand is best for wide feet?
Many brands offer wide size options, and even some standard sizes will work well, depending on your needs. The most common recommendations include New Balance, Brooks, and Asics—but each pick on this list has something great to offer for runners with wide feet.
The takeaway.
Running can improve your physical and mental health—but without the right shoes, you won’t get very far. Whether you’re running on the trail or logging miles on your treadmill, the best running shoes will help prevent injury and keep you going strong. Although finding a comfortable and supportive fit for wide feet can be difficult, this list has plenty of great options to power you through your daily miles.
Reset Your Gut
Sign up for our FREE doctor-approved gut health guide featuring shopping lists, recipes, and tips
Rachel MacPherson is an expert writer and content creator, certified personal trainer (including pre-natal and post-partum experise), and nutrition specialist, among other certifications. She has written for various publications and brands, such as Livestrong, Verywell Fit, Clean Eating Magazine, Business Insider, Shape, and more. She is also the author behind radicalstrength.ca