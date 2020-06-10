Running involves repetitive motion, which can lead to a number of overuse injuries. While running injuries are common, there are many ways to help prevent them (i.e. wearing the right shoe, running on gentle terrain, and resting when necessary). Understanding the most common running injuries is helpful for knowing how to treat and even prevent them.

When looking at a group of runners, about 30 to 40% will have at least one of the five most common running injuries, Robert Gillanders, PT, DPT tells mindbodygreen. “Lower half and lower extremity injuries are the most common, and the knee is far and away the most common of those.”