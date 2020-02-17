Ever wake up in the morning, step out of bed, and feel a sharp pain on the bottom of your foot? How about a similar pain after sitting for a really long time? Last question: Ever hear of plantar fasciitis? It might be that.

Itis just means "inflammation." In this case, it's referring to an inflammation in the plantar fascia.

If you take off your shoe and sock and look at the bottom of your foot, you'll notice just under that skin is a band of connective tissue called plantar fascia. It makes a little triangle from your heel up to the ball of your foot, just behind your toes. It's responsible for supporting your arch, allowing the carriage of your body weight, and absorbing shock when your foot strikes the ground.

The thing is, if you're suffering from plantar fasciitis, there may be more factors at play than just the tissue on the bottom of your foot. These exercises address them all to help relieve, and maybe even help prevent, plantar fasciitis—all in just 15 minutes. All you'll need is a ball (you can use a lacrosse ball, but I prefer Fitness Tune-Up Balls because they have a better grip and density), a wall, a bench or bed, and a bucket of ice water.

What we're going to do is free up the tissue on the bottoms of your feet, give slack to that same tissue by working on the tissue just above your feet, and open your hips. All you need to do is perform the following steps on each side: