Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist

Adam Rosante, CPT, CSCS, C.N., is a personal trainer, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and philanthropist. He is also the founder of Good Eats, a not-for-profit that feeds hungry kids on the weekends, as well as the founder of Project Strength, a not-for-profit that uses fitness as the modality to help at-risk youth recognize their potential and realize their dreams. He is on the advisory board for Shape Magazine, and he has been featured in publications such as the New York Times, Redbook, Glamour, Elle, Cosmo, O, Prevention, Good Housekeeping, Naturally Danny Seo, Men's Journal, Men's Fitness, Men's Health, NBC, ABC, and Yahoo. Adam is also the bestselling author of The 30-Second Body: Eat Clean. Train Dirty. Live Hard.