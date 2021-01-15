Adam Rosante Debunks Your Top Clean Eating Myths

Turkey Provolone with Crisp Slaw + Pickled Red Onions

Applegate Organics® Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Applegate Organics® Provolone Cheese, vinegar slaw, pickled red onions and Adam’s magic sauce are all nestled between a pillowy brioche roll for a very special sandwich.

Magic sauce is a versatile, chameleon-like condiment that I use pretty much all the time for dips, dressings, spreads and sauces. It’s easy to make and is just as good with meats and seafoods as it is with veggies. The base is Greek yogurt, lemon juice, salt and pepper. There are plenty of times I’ll leave it just like that. But you can add any herb, allium or spice you’d like (that’s what makes it magic). For this sandwich, I went with garlic and used it the way you’d use mayo or mustard.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

· 3-4 slices Applegate Organics® Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

· 2 slices Applegate Organics® Provolone Cheese

· 1 cup vinegar slaw

· 2 Tbsp pickled red onions

· 1 tbsp Adam’s magic sauce

Ingredients for Adam’s Magic Sauce:

· 1 ½ cups Greek yogurt

· 1 Tbsp lemon juice

· 1 tsp salt (or to taste)

· ½ garlic clove, minced*

* This is the “wild card” ingredient. Mix it up if you’d like with any combo of herbs, alliums or spices.

* Keep remaining sauce in fridge. Lasts about 5-7 days.

Instructions: