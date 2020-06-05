68 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

There’s no denying the fitness industry has to make some major changes in order to become a more inclusive space. This corner of the wellness world (as with all the corners) is in need of more diversity, better representation in the media (something that, as an editor, I’m continuing to learn and work on), and so much more.

“If we're talking about actual change, then hiring black and brown people who can be spearheading the initiative. It's not going to happen if you continue to hire white women who do white women wellness things—period,” Lauren Ash, yoga instructor and founder of Black Girl In Om previously told mbg. And, she adds, “Give your money and give your resources to marginalized people in the space.”

There are countless black trainers and fitness professionals doing incredible work in this space. In support of elevating black voices, mbg has compiled a list of inspiring fitness accounts on social media that are worth checking out. And while hitting “follow” on Instagram is great, I encourage you (particularly non-black allies reading this) to also take any virtual classes or workshops they offer, and actually compensate them for their time.

Follow these fitness pros, listen to their words, and support their work—it’s high time to shine the spotlight on more black voices today, and always.