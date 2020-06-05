68 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
There’s no denying the fitness industry has to make some major changes in order to become a more inclusive space. This corner of the wellness world (as with all the corners) is in need of more diversity, better representation in the media (something that, as an editor, I’m continuing to learn and work on), and so much more.
“If we're talking about actual change, then hiring black and brown people who can be spearheading the initiative. It's not going to happen if you continue to hire white women who do white women wellness things—period,” Lauren Ash, yoga instructor and founder of Black Girl In Om previously told mbg. And, she adds, “Give your money and give your resources to marginalized people in the space.”
There are countless black trainers and fitness professionals doing incredible work in this space. In support of elevating black voices, mbg has compiled a list of inspiring fitness accounts on social media that are worth checking out. And while hitting “follow” on Instagram is great, I encourage you (particularly non-black allies reading this) to also take any virtual classes or workshops they offer, and actually compensate them for their time.
Follow these fitness pros, listen to their words, and support their work—it’s high time to shine the spotlight on more black voices today, and always.
Trainers + Fitness Pros
- Jessamyn Stanley (@mynameisjessamyn): Yoga instructor, body positivity advocate, and writer who teaches classes that encourage students to celebrate their bodies.
- Traci Copeland (@traco): Nike master trainer who shares her expertise in dance, running, yoga, and strength training.
- J'zotta Rolle (@fitgirlbomb): Miami-based health and fitness expert who teaches boxing and other at-home fitness classes.
- Ashley Mitchell (@ashleymitchfit): Fitness professional and creator of the Courage Campaign, which holds movement workshops as a mechanism for empowerment.
- Judine St. Gerard (@judinesaintgerard): Fitness trainer and head coach at Tone House in New York City.
- Bree Koegel (@breekoegel): Trainer, fitness model, and workout instructor who posts an array of strength workouts you can do at home.
- Alex Toussaint (@alextoussaint): Personal trainer and senior instructor at Peleton with a feed full of motivational posts.
- Michelle Marques (@michellemar.ques): Trainer, instructor at Soho Strength Lab, and nutrition expert.
- Latoya Shauntay Snell (@iamlshauntay): Ultramarathon runner and adventurer from Brooklyn, NY. She is also a chef, and creator of the blog Running Fat Chef.
- Alicia Archer (@kinkysweat): Movement coach who regularly shares workout videos and beauty looks on her page.
- Mia "The Healthlete" (@the_healthlete): Plant-based yogi and wellness blogger who provides tips and inspo on how to lead a healthier life.
- Jess Sims (@jsimsfit): Educator, fitness trainer, and Peloton instructor based in New York City.
- Roz the Diva (@rozthediva): Fitness instructor who teaches pole dancing and strength classes—which she offers virtually.
- Joe Holder (@ochosystem): Joe is a plant-based trainer and founder of Ocho Systems, who offers training advice in his Instagram Stories.
- Jeanette Jenkins (@msjeanettejenkins): Celebrity trainer and health coach who regularly posts strength and cardio workouts you can do anywhere.
- Robin Arzon (@robinnyc): Peloton instructor who shares workout advice and motivational words on her page.
- Maya Breuer (@maya.breuer): Yoga instructor, creator of Yoga Retreat for Women of Color, and creator of Black Yoga Teachers Alliance.
- Pilin Anice (@pilinanice): Yoga instructor, health coach, and "plant-based mama."
- Tunde Oyeneyin (@tune2tunde): Another Peloton yoga instructor, Tunde's Instagram will inspire you to get moving and embrace your strength.
- Alli Simon (@omgirlalli): Certified yoga and meditation facilitator from South Los Angeles, who works with nonprofits for systems change and racial + healing justice.
- Allison Tibbs (@allisontibbs): Personal trainer and healthy lifestyle coach who fills her Instagram with messages of self-love and self-care.
- Danielle Gray (@daniellegrayfit): Founder of Train Like A Gymnast, Danielle posts impressive athletic feats and instructional fitness videos.
- Lauren Ash (@hellolaurenash): Yoga, meditation, and spirituality instructor—plus the founder of Black Girl In Om.
- BB Arrington (@bb.arrington): Personal trainer, nutrition coach, and SLT instructor who posts fitness demos on her Instagram.
- Leyon Azubuike (@leyon): Celebrity fitness trainer, boxing coach, and creator of Gloveworx gym.
- Andia Winslow (@andiawinslow): Professional golfer, sports performance coach, and a voice-over artist.
- Aisha Praught Leer (@aishapraughtleer): Olympic middle-distance runner who has an Instagram page full of running inspo.
- Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman): DJ, fitness enthusiast, and founder of wellness brand HBFit.
- Misty Copeland (@mistyonpoint): Principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre in New York City.
- Rachel Nicks Lyons (@rachelenicks): Trainer, Mirror instructor, and doula who regularly posts about fitness for moms.
- Soeuraya (@rawbabysugar): Senior instructor at SoulCycle and teacher for The Class, who fills her feed with lovely photos and words of inspiration.
- Jasmine Blocker (@jas_blocker): Professional track and field athlete for Team USA, and a personal trainer who shares accessible workouts on her Instagram.
- Janeil Mason (@janeilmason): Personal trainer and creator of FitandLit, a fitness class that's all about having fun with exercise.
- Dionna Thomas Littleton (@danceloverun): A marathon runner and mom who shares ample positivity and inspiration on her page.
- Faith Hunter (@spirituallyfly): Yoga teacher, meditation instructor, and creator of Embrace Yoga DC and EMBRACE OM.
- Margeaux House (@thiscurvyworld): Yoga instructor, wellness blogger, and inspirational body-positive advocate.
- Selena Watkins (@selenawatkins): Professional dancer, fitness instructor, and creator of Soconomics, a Caribbean-inspired dance workout.
- Massy Arias (@massy.arias): Personal trainer who regularly posts fantastic at-home strength workouts on her Instagram.
- Serena Williams (@serenawilliams): Professional tennis player who offers a window into her own fitness pursuits and daily life.
- Ally Love (@allymisslove): Brooklyn Nets host, Peloton instructor, and founder of Love Squad, a community for empowering women.
- CeCe Olisa (@ceceolisa): Founder of theCURVYcon, who regularly posts about fitness and fashion.
- Danaé, Danya & Danielle - Dzvegankidathletes (@dzvegankidathletes): Three sisters who post impressive yoga feats, and sweet sentiments about their family.
- Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix): Olympic track and field sprinter and proud mom who consistently shares motivational messages for her followers.
- Chelsea Jackson Roberts (@chelsealovesyoga): Yoga and meditation teacher, scholar, and global ambassador for Lululemon.
- Dianne Bondy (@diannebondyyogaofficial): Yoga instructor, author, and speaker who advocates for more inclusivity in the yoga world.
- Leana Marie (@me_leanamarie): Yoga instructor and co-creator of the organization Brown Yogi Meet Up.
- Arnie Gaither (@arnie_abs): Fitness trainer and Rumble boxing instructor who posts challenging yet accessible workouts to do at home.
Fitness Organizations + Studios
- RUNGRL (@rungrlco): Organization that supports and creates a community for black female distance runners.
- Black Girl In Om (@blackgirlinom): Wellness site, podcast, and event series for women of color, with the goal of "creating space for black women to breathe easy."
- Black Girls RUN! (@officialblackgirlsrun): A community that inspires all women, especially black women, to be healthy and active through running.
- Girl Trek (@girltrek): Public health + self-care movement for black women that uses walking to support well-being.
- Ailey Extension (@aileyextension): Part of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which offers dance and fitness classes for everyone, now virtual.
- Body Space Fitness (@bodyspacenyc): Virtual personal training and group fitness classes.
- The Underbelly (@underbellyyoga): At-home yoga videos created and hosted by Jessamyn Stanley.
- Colors of Yoga (@colorsofyogaraleigh): Inclusive yoga community and studio in Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Heal Haus (@healhaus): Yoga studio, wellness concept, and cafe with an inclusive environment, located in Brooklyn, New York.
- Shambhala Yoga & Dance Center (@shambhalayogadance): Community-oriented yoga + dance studio in Brooklyn, New York.
- Urban Asanas (@urbanasanas): Yoga and wellness studio in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
- Seviin Yoga (@seviinyoga): Hot yoga studio in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia.
- PIES Fitness Yoga Studio (@piesfitnessyoga): Inclusive and diverse yoga community in Alexandria, Virginia.
- Magnolia Yoga Studio (@magnoliayogastudio): A black-owned yoga studio in New Orleans, Louisiana.
- Khepera Wellness (@kheperawellness): Yoga studio in Washington, D.C. that offers online classes.
- I’m So Yoga Newark (@imsoyoganewark): Newark, New Jersey yoga community with virtual classes.
- Haven Yoga Studio (@havenyogaindy): A space in Indianapolis, Indiana "where people of different identities can gather, cultivate community, and practice together."
- The Haji Healing Salon (@hajihealingsalon): A "social wellness enterprise centering the wellness needs of BIPOC" in Chicago, Illinois.
- Embody Yoga (@embodyyogamke): Yoga studio that offers classes that are "culturally relevant and affordable," based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- Anasa Yoga Studio (@anasayoga): An Oakland, California health and wellness community with inclusive online yoga, mindfulness + Feldenkrais classes.
- And Yoga Studios (@andyogastudios): Yoga studio in BedStuy, Brooklyn with virtual classes and inspiration Instagram posts.
I acknowledge this list doesn't cover even a small percentage of all the black fitness professionals, athletes, and organizations doing great work today. Please feel free to reach out to kristine@mindbodygreen.com if there are any accounts I've missed that you feel I should share. I am also open to feedback.
