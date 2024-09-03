Does Back-To-School Have To Be So Stressful? Not With These Calming Ideas

Instead of grinning and bearing your way through another back-to-school season, how about trying something new? For 2,000 years, humans have used ashwagandha root to help their body adapt to and cope with life's challenges, and it's just as relevant today.* This herb can help you deal with stress in a healthy way.* Even the transparent sourcing of this supplement is a relief: Gaia Herbs' organic ashwagandha root comes from a state-of-the-art processing facility in India that's committed to the highest-quality end product.