Does Back-To-School Have To Be So Stressful? Not With These Calming Ideas
As soon as the mayhem of back-to-school season is upon us, all that summer fun can quickly feel like a distant memory. But seriously, why is this time of year so stressful? 87% of parents with kids under 18 experience stress and anxiety during back-to-school. Surely it doesn't have to be like this.
To some degree, stress is natural. A change in routines and an influx of commitments (hello, PTO) can stir new anxiousness. And if our kids aren't excited about their return to school, that goes up exponentially. But realistically, as the stress dials up, how many parents are also dialing up how they take care of themselves? Considering the statistics, not enough.
One solution you haven't thought of
Parents need more than a few deep breaths to get them through this time of year. We need heavy-hitting support. You've heard about the power of transformative routines and mindfulness practices, but how about layering in high-quality herbs? From interrupted sleep to daunting to-do lists to anxious kiddos to brain overload—herbs can provide support from the inside out.
But not just any herbs. Choosing quality formulas, like those from Gaia Herbs, can make all the difference, and that's because they're committed to purity, integrity, and potency. So not only are their herbs rigorously tested (for things like heavy metals and pesticides), but they're also engineered to support absorption. Herbs are powerful, but if you aren't on the lookout for quality—you probably won't find it.
6 ways to tackle back-to-school stress
When we're under extra stress, we have to go the extra mile for our nervous system, brain, and adrenals. Here's what that looks like:
Support your brain when it's on overload
Packing lunches, helping kids with math homework, enforcing bedtimes—this time of year means parenting on overdrive. A little help from lion's mane, the go-to mushroom for cognitive support, can change the game.* Gaia Herbs Lion's Mane Mushroom helps promote overall brain and neurological health.* It's made from 100% organically grown and sustainably sourced mushrooms, meaning no fillers—just pure mushroom extract for nervous system support.
Give yourself a little morning mindfulness
We know, sleep is precious. But those early morning hours when the sun is rising and the house is quiet—it's worth it. Giving yourself a few minutes of peace before the day begins can set a transformative tone. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the front porch. Journal for 10 minutes. Do a little inspirational reading. When you start the day by filling your cup, you're more capable of handling whatever comes your way.
Nurture your adrenals with herbs
Our adrenals1 play a starring role in our body's fight-or-flight response. They help our body react to triggers by generating stress hormones—great in an emergency, less so when we're just trying to leave the house on time. Gaia Herbs Adrenal Health® Daily Support consists of five herbs that support your adrenals: rhodiola, holy basil, ashwagandha, schisandra, and oats.* Traditionally for the stressed and overworked, this formula meets you exactly where you are.*
Lean in to routines and structure
Studies2 have shown that maintaining routines can benefit the emotional well-being of our kids, as well as our own stress levels. As they say, discipline is freedom. According to Children's Health, kids benefit from "anchor points," or things that happen every day like consistent wake-up or meal times. But there is no "ideal" routine. The magic is in finding the structure that best benefits your family.
Take an active approach to your stress
Instead of grinning and bearing your way through another back-to-school season, how about trying something new? For 2,000 years, humans have used ashwagandha root to help their body adapt to and cope with life's challenges, and it's just as relevant today.* This herb can help you deal with stress in a healthy way.* Even the transparent sourcing of this supplement is a relief: Gaia Herbs' organic ashwagandha root comes from a state-of-the-art processing facility in India that's committed to the highest-quality end product.
Create a support network
Here's one thing we can guarantee—you aren't the only parent trying to survive this time of year. It does indeed take a village, but you might have to build that for yourself. Connect with other parents to create a network of support. Whether it's sharing the burden of school pick-ups or scheduling playdates so you can enjoy some free time—the benefits of community are endless.