Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Motivation

I Ran 50 Miles In This Cult-Favorite Sneaker — What I Loved & What I'd Change

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
August 19, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of bottom half of writer's body standing in the brooks adrenaline gts 23 shoes on blue background
Image by mbg creative
August 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I'm not the only runner who's a die-hard about my footwear. Yet while everyone has different needs and preferences, one shoe seems to hit the mark for the masses: the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

It's a stability shoe first and foremost, but I've heard countless podiatrists and running experts rave about this sneaker's versatility. After featuring the Adrenaline as a top pick for beginners, knee pain, flat feet, back pain, and bunions, you know I had to test it for myself. 

I spent six weeks running a total of 50 miles in the Brooks Adrenaline sneakers to determine if they're really worth the hype. Scroll down to learn who should try them, who should skip them, and what podiatrists have to say.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

$140
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

How the Brooks Adrenaline 23 are made

On its 23rd iteration, the Adrenaline is the definition of a stability shoe—meaning it's designed specifically for runners who overpronate. Still, these shoes are surprisingly versatile and can be worn for sprints or everyday runs and on various terrains (track, road, or treadmill). 

The DNA Loft midsole and rubber base give these shoes a smooth yet responsive ride, and the brand's signature Guiderails technology keeps your foot stable while you run and prevents excess movement or overpronation (the inward rolling of your foot).

They have enhanced arch support to reduce strain on the muscles in your feet and legs, with a beveled heel cup and overall sturdy structure that provides great lateral support as well. 

The shoe has a 12-mm drop (on the higher end) and weighs 8.11 ounces (on the lighter side). Since the cushioning is fairly thick, I was pretty surprised to find that it errs more on the side of stiff than cloudlike or squishy.

The plushest part of the Adrenalines is the tongue, which feels soft against your feet as you run. This is complemented nicely by the breathable mesh upper that molds to your foot shape naturally.

Sustainability perk: The Adrenaline uses 60% recycled materials in the upper.

writer's hand holding up the brooks adrenaline gts 23
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I love about the Brooks Adrenaline 23 sneakers

Similar to the Brooks Ghost (which I recently fell in love with!), the Adrenalines hug my feet perfectly—yet they're not at all restrictive. Right away I could feel how breathable they are.

Arguably my favorite thing about the Adrenalines is how versatile they are. I love that they provide support and stability for all types of runs.

While they're not quite as plush as I prefer, the Adrenalines have just enough responsiveness to keep my feet rolling forward while preventing excess movement. 

I can definitely see why the Adrenalines are so beloved by runners who overpronate. Even though I don't personally have this issue, I can still feel a significant difference in the way these shoes keep my stride stable compared to the dozens of other sneakers I've tested.

I've tested other stability shoes as well, but I've always found them too narrow—so I love that the Adrenalines are available in four widths: narrow, regular, wide, and extra-wide. 

What I'd change about the Brooks Adrenaline 23 sneakers

Some runners find the Adrenalines to be plush enough for marathon training, but I personally prefer something with a bit of a softer landing. Of course, this really comes down to preference.

One thing I would change about the Adrenalines is the toe box on the regular width is a bit narrow for my liking (which is why I appreciate the option for wide or extra-wide sizing). 

It's also worth mentioning that these shoes definitely take some breaking in. I ran two 3-mile runs in mine before I really felt adapted to them. 

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers on grass
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What other testers say

These shoes have a cult following—and there are countless rave reviews to prove it.

They get a particular amount of praise from runners who overpronate or have plantar fasciitis or joint pain. 

Here's what a few are saying:

  • "I was having pain from over pronation and these shoes have significantly reduced this pain."
  • "This is my second pair of Adrenaline GTS and I am loving them. My feet feel good while I'm jogging, walking or sprinting AND don't feel as sore after long runs as with other shoes I've had previously."
  • "I have plantar fasciitis and finally listened to my podiatrist and bought them. I've never paid so much for a pair of shoes but my feet are finally happy! I'm never going back."
  • "I have been a Brooks loyalist for over 10 years. I had to switch to the Adrenaline after some trial and error and am very happy with them. I have found my new shoe. The fit and support are great and they are very comfortable."
  • "Required shoes if you have plantar fasciitis. The first two pair I bought years ago are just now showing wear so I bought another pair. I wear these shoes 5 days a week, while they are expensive, I will not waste my money on any other brand."

What podiatrists say

Again, countless podiatrists have recommended the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 to us in the past—particularly for enhanced stability. Plus, this shoe has earned the APMA Seal of Acceptance, meaning podiatrists agree that it's beneficial for foot health. 

Per podiatrist Anne Sharkey, DPM, these shoes hit the mark for comfort and shock absorption. And podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, says the Brooks Adrenaline GTS is known for stability and comfort.

"This is a really good shoe for those with more flexible, less stable feet," podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, adds. "They hug the ground well and feel stable during the entire gait cycle."

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Who should try the Brooks Adrenaline 23 sneakers vs. who shouldn't

Who should try them
  • Runners with flat feet who overpronate.
  • Runners with knee or back pain (often caused by overpronation) could benefit from the Adrenaline's enhanced stability.
  • Runners with plantar fasciitis, sciatica, or bunions.
  • Beginners or experienced runners looking for a stability shoe.
  • Treadmill runners or road runners.
Who shouldn't try them
  • People who prefer softer cushioning.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

$140
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

The takeaway

If you're looking for a shoe that offers stability, support, and comfort, you can't go wrong with the Brooks Adrenaline. This versatile shoe is loved by runners who overpronate, suffer from knee or back pain, and have plantar fasciitis—and after testing them for myself, I finally see what all the hype is about.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Sea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.