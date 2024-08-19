Advertisement
I Ran 50 Miles In This Cult-Favorite Sneaker — What I Loved & What I'd Change
I'm not the only runner who's a die-hard about my footwear. Yet while everyone has different needs and preferences, one shoe seems to hit the mark for the masses: the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23.
It's a stability shoe first and foremost, but I've heard countless podiatrists and running experts rave about this sneaker's versatility. After featuring the Adrenaline as a top pick for beginners, knee pain, flat feet, back pain, and bunions, you know I had to test it for myself.
I spent six weeks running a total of 50 miles in the Brooks Adrenaline sneakers to determine if they're really worth the hype. Scroll down to learn who should try them, who should skip them, and what podiatrists have to say.
How the Brooks Adrenaline 23 are made
On its 23rd iteration, the Adrenaline is the definition of a stability shoe—meaning it's designed specifically for runners who overpronate. Still, these shoes are surprisingly versatile and can be worn for sprints or everyday runs and on various terrains (track, road, or treadmill).
The DNA Loft midsole and rubber base give these shoes a smooth yet responsive ride, and the brand's signature Guiderails technology keeps your foot stable while you run and prevents excess movement or overpronation (the inward rolling of your foot).
They have enhanced arch support to reduce strain on the muscles in your feet and legs, with a beveled heel cup and overall sturdy structure that provides great lateral support as well.
The shoe has a 12-mm drop (on the higher end) and weighs 8.11 ounces (on the lighter side). Since the cushioning is fairly thick, I was pretty surprised to find that it errs more on the side of stiff than cloudlike or squishy.
The plushest part of the Adrenalines is the tongue, which feels soft against your feet as you run. This is complemented nicely by the breathable mesh upper that molds to your foot shape naturally.
Sustainability perk: The Adrenaline uses 60% recycled materials in the upper.
What I love about the Brooks Adrenaline 23 sneakers
Similar to the Brooks Ghost (which I recently fell in love with!), the Adrenalines hug my feet perfectly—yet they're not at all restrictive. Right away I could feel how breathable they are.
Arguably my favorite thing about the Adrenalines is how versatile they are. I love that they provide support and stability for all types of runs.
While they're not quite as plush as I prefer, the Adrenalines have just enough responsiveness to keep my feet rolling forward while preventing excess movement.
I can definitely see why the Adrenalines are so beloved by runners who overpronate. Even though I don't personally have this issue, I can still feel a significant difference in the way these shoes keep my stride stable compared to the dozens of other sneakers I've tested.
I've tested other stability shoes as well, but I've always found them too narrow—so I love that the Adrenalines are available in four widths: narrow, regular, wide, and extra-wide.
What I'd change about the Brooks Adrenaline 23 sneakers
Some runners find the Adrenalines to be plush enough for marathon training, but I personally prefer something with a bit of a softer landing. Of course, this really comes down to preference.
One thing I would change about the Adrenalines is the toe box on the regular width is a bit narrow for my liking (which is why I appreciate the option for wide or extra-wide sizing).
It's also worth mentioning that these shoes definitely take some breaking in. I ran two 3-mile runs in mine before I really felt adapted to them.
What other testers say
These shoes have a cult following—and there are countless rave reviews to prove it.
They get a particular amount of praise from runners who overpronate or have plantar fasciitis or joint pain.
Here's what a few are saying:
- "I was having pain from over pronation and these shoes have significantly reduced this pain."
- "This is my second pair of Adrenaline GTS and I am loving them. My feet feel good while I'm jogging, walking or sprinting AND don't feel as sore after long runs as with other shoes I've had previously."
- "I have plantar fasciitis and finally listened to my podiatrist and bought them. I've never paid so much for a pair of shoes but my feet are finally happy! I'm never going back."
- "I have been a Brooks loyalist for over 10 years. I had to switch to the Adrenaline after some trial and error and am very happy with them. I have found my new shoe. The fit and support are great and they are very comfortable."
- "Required shoes if you have plantar fasciitis. The first two pair I bought years ago are just now showing wear so I bought another pair. I wear these shoes 5 days a week, while they are expensive, I will not waste my money on any other brand."
What podiatrists say
Again, countless podiatrists have recommended the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 to us in the past—particularly for enhanced stability. Plus, this shoe has earned the APMA Seal of Acceptance, meaning podiatrists agree that it's beneficial for foot health.
Per podiatrist Anne Sharkey, DPM, these shoes hit the mark for comfort and shock absorption. And podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, says the Brooks Adrenaline GTS is known for stability and comfort.
"This is a really good shoe for those with more flexible, less stable feet," podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, adds. "They hug the ground well and feel stable during the entire gait cycle."
Who should try the Brooks Adrenaline 23 sneakers vs. who shouldn't
- Runners with flat feet who overpronate.
- Runners with knee or back pain (often caused by overpronation) could benefit from the Adrenaline's enhanced stability.
- Runners with plantar fasciitis, sciatica, or bunions.
- Beginners or experienced runners looking for a stability shoe.
- Treadmill runners or road runners.
- People who prefer softer cushioning.
The takeaway
If you're looking for a shoe that offers stability, support, and comfort, you can't go wrong with the Brooks Adrenaline. This versatile shoe is loved by runners who overpronate, suffer from knee or back pain, and have plantar fasciitis—and after testing them for myself, I finally see what all the hype is about.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel