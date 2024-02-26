The Tree Runners have over 6,000 reviews on the brand’s website, and with an overall rating of 4.7 out of five. Many people with knee pain rave about these shoes, including one who writes, “I got my first pair of Allbirds recently, and shortly after a knee injury. The shoes have the right amount of cushion that I’ve needed to get walking again!” Just note that the Tree Runners are more flexible than they are sturdy, so if you’re someone with flat feet who needs a little more structure, they may not deliver. If they don’t work out, Allbirds has a no-questions-asked return policy where lightly worn shoes are donated to Soles4Souls, a non-profit that helps donate unwanted shoes and clothing to those who need it.