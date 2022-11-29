Forget 10K Steps: This Is How To Know If You're Actually Getting Enough Movement

We say it all the time here at mindbodygreen: The best exercise is the one that you'll do, be it a heavy-duty HIIT session or simple stroll around the neighborhood. And it seems more and more people are subscribing to that same just get up and move! philosophy. The "hot girl walk," for example, practically exploded in popularity over the past year, a TikTok trend that influenced the masses to take a break during the day and go for a mindful walk filled with intentional self-love (bonus points if you listen to a guided meditation or health-forward podcast).

The original practice started off as a 4-mile walk, but you don't necessarily need to cover that distance to reap the benefits. In fact, even a super-short stroll has been associated with a longer life: According to a study presented at the ESC Congress 2022 Barcelona, just a 10-minute stroll every day (or one hour each week) has been linked to increased longevity in people 85 and older. Specifically, researchers found that among 7,047 adults ages 85 and older between the years of 2009 and 2014, those that walked for at least one hour a week had a lower risk of cardiovascular concerns than those that were less active.

Another 2022 study of more than 400,000 U.K. adults found that as little as 10 minutes of brisk walking per day was associated with longer telomeres—enough that their biological age appeared 16 years younger by midlife1 .

Even if you don't have time to get up and go for a walk, try to incorporate regular movement into your busy schedule. For instance, you can try taking the stairs whenever you can—research shows people who take stairs over escalators and elevators have younger-looking brains2 , and that stair walking is even more energizing than low-dose caffeine3 (how's that for a midday pick-me-up?).

Or you might invest in a treadmill desk to clock some steps while you work: According to the data science team at e-commerce accelerator Pattern, the demand for treadmill desks has grown a surprising 75% so far in 2022, compared to this time last year, and that's on top of 15% growth in 2021 versus 2020 over the same period.

The bottom line? People are trying to minimize their inactivity as much as they can, even if they aren't able to set aside time for a workout. Brain researcher Marc Milstein, Ph.D., would agree: "If you enjoy going to the gym, that's great, but we can also find ways to integrate exercise into our daily lives," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "Park a little bit farther from your errand, get off the bus a stop early, or call a friend and take a morning walk. All these little things can add up."

Perhaps that's why more people are interested in tracking all those little things rather than relying on a single metric. Take the Oura Ring, for instance, which helps you stay physically active on a weekly basis and avoid complete inactivity daily; it features no specific step-count goal but encourages less than eight hours of inactivity a day. You can even set "inactivity alerts" in your settings for friendly nudges to get your blood flowing (e.g., standing up from your desk to stretch your legs) if you've been still for 50 consecutive minutes.