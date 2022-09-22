We’ve all been there: You eat a heavy meal or something sweet in the middle of the day, you feel euphoric for a bit, and then you crash—hard. Lauren Kelley-Chew, M.D., physician and head of clinical product at Levels, calls it the “metabolic hangover,” and although it’s quite common, it doesn’t have to be an everyday occurrence.

“If you have metabolic health, there's no reason why you have to have interrupted sleep as a normal part of your day. Why being hangry, having mood swings, or having specific food cravings or crashes has to be a thing,” she declares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. How do you avoid those dreaded hangovers? So glad you asked—below, Kelley-Chew offers her expert tips.