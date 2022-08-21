5 Healthy Foods To Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Carbohydrates in their many forms are converted into glucose as they’re digested, leading to an increase in blood sugar. Every body is unique in how it is impacted by food, extending to your reaction to how quickly your glucose levels become elevated after eating carbs. That being said, while certain food pairings may keep your blood sugar levels stable, there aren't many ingredients that can rapidly decrease glucose. Therefore, if blood sugar is a concern it can instead be helpful to monitor how certain meals impact your glucose levels and search for ingredients that will allow you to feel more stable.

There are ways you can make food less impactful on your glucose response, and by integrating helpful habits into your routine alongside a balanced diet you can work to keep things regulated. “If your glucose levels are elevated from eating a particular carbohydrate, you can lower this by moving your body or by meditating,” functional nutritionist Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN explains. “You can also take apple cider vinegar before a meal to lower your glucose response.”