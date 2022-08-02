 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
How Grapes Can Spike Your Blood Sugar—& The Best Pairing To Manage It

How Grapes Can Spike Your Blood Sugar—& The Best Pairing To Manage It

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
The Surprising Fruit That May Be The Culprit For A Spike In Blood Sugar

Image by Joanna Nixon / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 2, 2022 — 10:06 AM

Managing blood sugar levels is essential for feeling your best (and for long-term health), and avoiding spikes can support a healthy weight, mood, energy, and even hunger. But the first step towards keeping your blood sugar levels stable is knowing which foods may throw things out of whack to begin with.

It’s no secret that we recommend following a whole-food diet that is packed with nutritious fruits and vegetables, but there are some fruits that are more likely to spike your blood sugar than others. One of the primary culprits? Grapes.

How grapes spike your blood sugar.

“One of the biggest spikers in our data set is grapes,” functional medicine doctor Casey Means, M.D explained in a recent TikTok for mbg. “A lot of fruits are minimal spikers, but grapes seem to be gigantic.” The reason behind the significant blood sugar spike caused by grapes is twofold. “I think this has to do with the fact that grapes have very little fiber, and grapes are often eaten totally on their own,” Means notes.

Grapes are of course a fruit, but also a source of carbohydrate that are higher in sugar, and when they’re not paired with other balancing foods, they cause a spike in some people. "Sometimes people who experience a blood sugar spike may feel 'buzzy'—a little jittery or anxious, or like they're a bit out of balance," Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RDN previously told mbg. While that’s not to say you should never eat grapes again, there are certainly ways you can hack your diet to make them a better fit.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to limit the spike.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

One of the best ways to keep certain foods from spiking your blood sugar is by pairing them with ingredients that contain protein, healthy fats, or fiber to help slow the absorption rate of the glucose. “It would be a good thing to eat them on a charcuterie board where there are nuts, cheese, and other things,” recommends Means.

If you’re going the charcuterie board route, may we recommend adding a hummus dip with the addition of mbg’s organic veggies+? Greens powders are generally packed with nutritious ingredients that help support a healthy body, but organic veggies+ features prebiotic fibers as well as probiotics that aid with smooth digestion, plus digestive enzymes to help actually absorb the wonderful nutrients of your meals.* Not to mention, that functional fiber serving in each spoonful of our greens powder helps support healthy blood sugar levels.* 

The takeaway.

Keeping an eye on your blood sugar and the impact that your diet may have on it will not only help manage your mood and hunger levels, but also generally provide more balance and stability to your body. Grapes are a summertime favorite for a reason (hello, flavor!) so pairing them with a well rounded charcuterie board (including an organic veggies+ spiked dip) will help you feel satisfied.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It

Merrell Readman
This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It
Functional Food

5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health

Edith Eger, Ph.D.
5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health
Beauty

This Powerhouse Ingredient Leaves Skin Hydrated — But Not Sticky

Hannah Frye
This Powerhouse Ingredient Leaves Skin Hydrated — But Not Sticky
Beauty

What We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty, From A Cosmetic Chemist

Alexandra Engler
What We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty, From A Cosmetic Chemist
Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening
Recipes

This Gut-Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How

Merrell Readman
This Gut-Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*
Off-the-Grid

Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet

Emma Loewe
Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet
Integrative Health

I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career

Sarah Regan
I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career
Home

The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People

Jack Byram
The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People
Functional Food

This Is The Best Olive Oil For Cooking According To A Brain Health Expert

Hannah Frye
This Is The Best Olive Oil For Cooking According To A Brain Health Expert
Beauty

Dermatologists Say This Vitamin Is Key For Skin Health During Summer

Hannah Frye
Dermatologists Say This Vitamin Is Key For Skin Health During Summer
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-grapes-can-spike-your-blood-sugar-the-best-way-to-manage-it
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!