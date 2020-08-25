According to registered dietitian Jenna Gorham, R.D., L.D., a probiotic describes a live microorganism that provides a health benefit when consumed. Since apple cider vinegar is fermented, it does contain bacteria. However, there’s not enough research to prove whether these bacteria survive transit through the digestive system, she says.

“Technically apple cider vinegar is not a probiotic,” integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tells mbg, “but it should be considered a probiotic food.” Probiotic foods or drinks describe any edible item that’s been fermented to contain healthy bacterias. This includes kimchi, kombucha, yogurt, and any pickled item, to name a few.

Because the probiotic effects of apple cider vinegar may be minimal, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CND, recommends consuming a wide variety of prebiotic and probiotic-rich foods.

All that said, the gut-friendly benefits of ACV are strongest when it contains "the mother."