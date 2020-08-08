Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a relatively common kitchen ingredient with potent dermatological benefits. It has been shown to help ease dandruff, relieve food odor, and may even treat warts. The topical benefits are one thing, but do the health benefits of drinking ACV actually stack up?

To understand whether drinking ACV daily (also called an apple cider vinegar detox) could actually support the body's natural detoxification systems, mbg spoke with registered dietitians and functional medicine doctors. Here's what they had to say about potential health benefits, the current state of research, side effects, and safety tips.