Here’s the thing: The science on apple cider vinegar for warts is pretty limited. There have been some scattered reports on how the acetic acid in vinegar can alleviate the warts, but there’s not nearly enough research to make it a reliable treatment. The evidence, it turns out, is largely anecdotal.

Despite the lack of literature, the amount of success people share from this ACV trick makes it difficult to ignore. People have found it helpful for a couple reasons: First, vinegar has antibacterial properties that can kill some types of bacteria and viruses. (That’s what makes ACV a great DIY cleaner, from your kitchen counter to the bathtub.) Since warts are caused by the human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, people think apple cider vinegar has an antiviral effect that's able to manage the infection.

Many others believe apple cider vinegar works similarly to salicylic acid—like the beloved BHA, the acidity in apple cider vinegar can help slough away dead skin cells while soothing irritation (making it a noteworthy natural toner). Prescription-strength wart medications typically contain salicylic acid, as it can help dissolve the infected area over time; and people believe ACV follows a similar beat.