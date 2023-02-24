Gut health is one of the buzziest topics in the well-being space, and for a very good reason. When your gut is functioning at its best, you’ll beat bloat, sleep better, and your skin might even clear up, amongst other benefits.

Some people even swear by various gut health tonics to optimize healing, such as apple cider vinegar. But will a simple ACV shot really do the trick? On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, functional medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., shares the answer—let’s get into it.