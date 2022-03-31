When it comes to maintaining healthy blood sugar balance, there is no shortage of methods to help keep your levels in check. To highlight a select few: prioritizing sleep, walking after dinner, and embracing the cold before a big meal (yes, really!). Of course, not everyone finds success with the same plan of action–so whenever we catch word of a new method, you can bet we'll cover it here, just in case it works for your lifestyle.

For today's tip, here's a recipe for a refreshing vinegar tonic from health and science journalist and New York Times bestselling author Max Lugavere. As he shares on he mindbodygreen podcast, he sips on this easy-to-make spritz after meals to stabilize his glucose response–find all of the details and benefits here.