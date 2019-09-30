Ginger is a powerful herb with many health benefits. To make a good ginger tea, all you need is fresh ginger and filtered water—the rest of the ingredients are optional!

It may taste better with a little honey in it, as well as a splash of fresh lemon juice. You could also add chamomile flowers, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, or an echinacea tincture. Don't add all of these flavors at the same time—try different combinations.

What you'll need: A grater or zester, as well as a kettle or a saucepan to boil the water, and something to strain the tea if you are not using a teapot that has one in it.