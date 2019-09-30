Today, cinnamon is an essential baking ingredient and can be found in just about every pantry in America—but its history extends far beyond the invention of cinnamon rolls, snickerdoodles, and spiced chai lattes. In fact, the use of cinnamon as a spice can be traced back thousands of years—as far as Ancient Egypt, where it was rare and almost exclusively given to kings and other important people as a gift.

Historically, cinnamon has also been used as a traditional medicine for a variety of ailments, including bronchitis, and today, scientists are studying a wide range of medicinal uses for the spice, including the treatment of diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Here, discover everything you need to know about consuming cinnamon as a health-promoting superfood, including the different types of cinnamon, the benefits and side effects, and how much cinnamon is safe to consume per day.