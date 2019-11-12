6 Feasible Steps To Reverse Diabetes Naturally (Or At Least Manage It)

Diabetes is one of the most widespread conditions in America—particularly type 2 diabetes. As of 2015, 30 million Americans had diabetes, and nearly 29 million of those people had type 2, the form that's largely caused and influenced by lifestyle factors (i.e. things you control).

In addition to being common, diabetes can be deadly. In fact, it’s the seventh most common cause of death in the United States, just behind Alzheimer’s disease and just ahead of the flu.

For years, experts stressed that diabetes was incurable and must be managed for life by carefully monitoring blood sugar levels and taking insulin injections. More recently, however, scientific studies have been supporting a really exciting theory: Type 2 Diabetes can be reversed.

Of course, chronic illnesses aren’t usually thought of as reversible—and many aren’t. Experts are split when it comes to the concept of reversing diabetes, but there is a growing body of research and a wealth of evidence that suggests that it just might be possible.

"Getting a handle on your blood sugar through lifestyle changes like diet tweaks and exercise can make a big difference," says Jess Cording, M.S., RDN, CDN, a New York–based nutritionist. Be warned, though, reversing diabetes requires a lot of hard work, persistence, and grit.

Here, learn about what happens in the body when someone has diabetes, which type of diabetes you can actually control, and how the right diet, lifestyle, and stress-management strategies can make reversing diabetes a reality.