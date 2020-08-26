There are health benefits to eating seafood, but some fish contain high levels of the heavy metal mercury. Mercury should be of special concern for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, who can pass the heavy metals along to their babies.

In 2016, the Environmental Working Group performed an analysis of pregnant women who eat fish to examine their exposure to mercury. They measured mercury levels in hair samples of 254 women eating about as much fish as the U.S. government recommends for pregnant mothers. About 30 percent of women had mercury levels over the safe limit set by the EPA, considered too high for pregnant women. Using even stricter limits recommended by other experts, the researchers found that 60 percent of women had excessive mercury levels in their hair. Frequent fish eaters had 11 times more mercury than a group who rarely ate fish.

Whether you're pregnant or not, you'll want to avoid eating mercury-laden fish. Generally, smaller fish that are lower down on the food chain—such as sardines, anchovies, and mackerel—tend to be lower in heavy metals. Larger fish such as shark, swordfish, tuna, sea bass, halibut, and marlin tend to accumulate more mercury from the ocean over time and should be avoided in high quantities.