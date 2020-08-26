4 Hidden Sources Of Heavy Metals That Can Potentially Harm Your Health
Metals exist all around us. They occur naturally in the environment and can be found in a variety of food sources. Many metals pose no threat to health but certain heavy metals—ie. ones that are literally heavy, dense, and found in the Earth's crust—have been associated with a range of illnesses in children and adults.
The four main heavy metals that can cause health issues are mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration monitors levels of these "big four" heavy metals in food and drinking water, but some sources inevitably fall through the cracks. (Take the high levels of lead in the water in Flint, Michigan, for example.) Here are four sources of heavy metals to look out for and avoid consuming in high doses.
1. Mercury in fish.
There are health benefits to eating seafood, but some fish contain high levels of the heavy metal mercury. Mercury should be of special concern for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, who can pass the heavy metals along to their babies.
In 2016, the Environmental Working Group performed an analysis of pregnant women who eat fish to examine their exposure to mercury. They measured mercury levels in hair samples of 254 women eating about as much fish as the U.S. government recommends for pregnant mothers. About 30 percent of women had mercury levels over the safe limit set by the EPA, considered too high for pregnant women. Using even stricter limits recommended by other experts, the researchers found that 60 percent of women had excessive mercury levels in their hair. Frequent fish eaters had 11 times more mercury than a group who rarely ate fish.
Whether you're pregnant or not, you'll want to avoid eating mercury-laden fish. Generally, smaller fish that are lower down on the food chain—such as sardines, anchovies, and mackerel—tend to be lower in heavy metals. Larger fish such as shark, swordfish, tuna, sea bass, halibut, and marlin tend to accumulate more mercury from the ocean over time and should be avoided in high quantities.
2. Lead in bone broth.
Bone broth is a popular ingredient thought to lower inflammation, nourish skin, and promote gastrointestinal health. However, when animals (and humans) are exposed to certain metals—particularly lead—they often store it within bone materials.
Not much research has looked into heavy metals in bone broth. There was one small (and non-peer reviewed) 2013 study measured the levels of lead in broth made from the bones of organic chickens. The broth was found to have “markedly high lead concentrations” compared to water cooked in the same cookware.
This isn't to say you should avoid bone broth altogether, but like with anything else, consume it in moderation. I am unaware of any commercially available bone broth or collagen powder that test for lead levels.
3. Cadmium and heavy metals in e-cigarettes.
Cadmium is a toxic heavy metal that has been linked to increased risk of certain cancers. Cigarette smoking, in particular, is known to expose people to high levels of cadmium.
More recently, cadmium has also been identified in e-cigarettes. A 2019 study found concentrations of other heavy metals (such as lead and copper) in certain vapors produced by e-cigarettes too. Some states like California are looking to label these products as potentially carcinogenic, similar to the labeling required in Canada.
4. Arsenic in rice.
Exposure to inorganic arsenic has been linked to heart disease, kidney disease, brain disease, and diabetes. Unfortunately, rice is really efficient at absorbing arsenic from pesticide-laden soil, irrigation water, and even cooking water.
Young children tend to be at a higher risk for arsenic exposure and the FDA cautions that rice formulas should not be the only source, or even the first source, of nutrition for an infant. Barley, multigrain, and oats are preferred nutrition sources.
Adults buying rice can refer to this Consumer Reports resource to find grains that are less likely to contain heavy metals. One key takeaway: "White basmati rice from California, India, and Pakistan, and sushi rice from the U.S. on average has half of the inorganic-arsenic amount of most other types of rice."
The bottom line.
While not all metals are dangerous, some can harm human health. The big four to look out for are mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium. Eating a varied diet that isn't too high in fish, bone broth, or rice; filtering your water; and buying organic food when you can should help you steer clear of them.