Every year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) analyzes data from the USDA to determine which fruits and vegetables in the U.S. have the most pesticides and which have the least.

The lists, dubbed the Clean 15 and the Dirty Dozen, are not released to make shoppers avoid these fruits and veggies but instead to help them make informed decisions when it comes to purchasing.

"Since the Clean 15 are low in pesticide residue—whether it's because they have a peel or simply the way they were produced—those can be bought conventional with low risk," researcher and toxicologist Alexis Temkin, Ph.D., told mbg. This is helpful for people who don't have access or the financial resources to purchase all organic foods. So, which fruits and veggies make up that lower risk list?