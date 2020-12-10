In a world that's increasingly choking on greenhouse gases, these microbes should be an integral part of the sustainability conversation. "If we want microbes to fix some of our problems," Brodie says, "we need to start treating them better."

Extractive human practices—the tilling of farmland, the clearcutting of forests, the large-scale fishing of marine environments—are destroying the earth's delicate microbiome and in turn, fueling the (sometimes literal) fires of climate change.

Considering the symbiotic relationship that we have with these microbes, it's no surprise that our well-being as a species is declining as they are disrupted. Patrick Hanaway, M.D. explored this idea on the mbg podcast this year: "If we look at where I live, [there has been an] 80% decline in flora and fauna in 100 years. There has been an 80% loss of diversity in our own microbiomes in that same amount of time." The link between the health of our environment and the health of our species has never been more clear.

Brodie draws another parallel: "We've approached agriculture with this single-solution type of approach—a fertilizer, a pesticide—and that's gotten us into trouble. We've approached human biology the same way: Here's an antibiotic, use it for everything that feels bad. We keep repeating these mistakes and they have the same consequences."

Looking forward to the rest of the 2020s—which climate scientists have dubbed the Climate Decade wherein our actions will largely decide the future of our existence on this planet—we need to acknowledge these parallels and take action to diversify the world beneath our feet. The new science of conservation is telling us that reducing our emissions and supporting the planet's natural healing systems will both be essential.