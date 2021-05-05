The process is straightforward: Download their app or visit their website, scan in your CDs and DVDs to get a price estimate (Decluttr pays around 50 cents for the typical disc but can go up to $3), pack your haul in any box you have handy, slap a free shipping label on it, and send it off to Decluttr. Once they receive it, they'll pay you your fee, or you can opt to have the money donated to charity.