If your CDs are still in working order and free of deep scratches or nicks, they can be resold and used again.

Though slightly time-consuming, you can list them on community resale platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist (or BuyNothing or freecycle if you're not looking to make money off of them).

Donating to a nearby charity, record store, or Goodwill is another option. Be realistic about whether your discs are desirable and in good shape before going this route so you don't inundate places with items they can't sell.

Decluttr is one company that will do the grunt work of reselling for you. They pay you to send them your old but functional CDs, DVDs, and video games, which they then sell on eBay, Amazon, or their e-commerce shop.

The process is straightforward: Download their app or visit their website, scan in your CDs and DVDs to get a price estimate (Decluttr pays around 50 cents for the typical disc but can go up to $3), pack your haul in any box you have handy, slap a free shipping label on it, and send it off to Decluttr. Once they receive it, they'll pay you your fee, or you can opt to have the money donated to charity.

The company buys around 10,000 CDs a day and has found that rarer items can still drum up good money, even with the number of dedicated CD players and consoles dwindling.

"There's still a significant market for physical media," Liam Howley, CMO at Decluttr, tells mbg. "But the more popular it is, the less it gets resold. It's a volume game."

Decluttr can buff away scratches on their end, but they do require that every CD comes with its original bookwork artwork, so this isn't the service for you if you only have the loose discs lying around. That being said: They also accept electronics, books, and Legos by the pound.