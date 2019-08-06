Your No-Questions-Asked Guide To Getting Rid Of ALL Your Old Stuff Responsibly

The most obvious (and easiest) place to donate your unwanted items is the charity shop or thrift store. Remember, though—these stores want products that they can resell. That means items that are clean, complete, and in good working order. Too many of us are guilty of "wishcycling" when it comes to making charity shop donations. We think an item still has some life left, and we don't want to throw it out because we feel guilty, so we take it to the charity shop in the hope that they can resell it—even though we know in our hearts that it is extremely unlikely anyone will buy it.

Charity shops get a huge number of donations every day—far more than they can handle. We aren't doing charity shops a favor by giving them our stuff: They are doing us a favor by taking it. The best thing we can do is donate only high-quality, well-made, and desirable items to charity shops.

Before deciding to donate anything to the charity shop, ask yourself if you genuinely think that someone will walk into the shop and buy the item. If you'd be happy to use it yourself (if you needed it, of course!) or lend it to a friend or family member, then you can donate with a clear conscience. If items are not up to scratch, don't just throw them away; you will still be able to give them away…just not here.