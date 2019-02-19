More Tired Than Usual? This Is How A Full Moon Can Affect Your Sleep

The full moon is a powerful force within spiritual circles: a time when energy bubbles to the surface to be re-examined and released. All this intensity swirling around is great for our personal development and goal setting. But alas, it may get in the way of a good night's sleep.

A three-year study conducted by scientists at Switzerland’s University of Basel and published in the journal Current Biology investigated the connection between sleep and the lunar cycle. They found that people took on average five minutes longer to fall asleep as the full moon approached, spent 30 percent less time in deep sleep, had lower melatonin levels, and had on average 20 minutes less sleep on full-moon nights.

The participants had no way of knowing what time of day it was, as they were not able to see the moon and had controlled exposure to light. Additionally, the data was collected initially for a general sleep study rather than one about lunar cycles, which further lowered possible biases during the time of the study.

While more research is needed to strengthen these findings and uncover why this phenomenon occurs, some research suggests that the link between our sleep and the lunar cycle has to do with our circadian clocks.

Not enough sleep over time can lead to issues like anxiety, brain fog, more weight gain, and a higher risk for diabetes and heart disease. If you know your rest could be affected by a full moon, it's best to be prepared so you can still get your zzz's. Here are some expert-approved tips: