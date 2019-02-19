More Tired Than Usual? This Is How A Full Moon Can Affect Your Sleep

Too often we try to go to sleep right after reading emails or spending time on our phone. It's difficult for our body to make this transition quickly and can result in difficulty falling asleep. "Give yourself the gift of an hour, a half-hour, 10 minutes, even just five minutes—some amount of winding down before you hit the pillow," said Dr. Vora. This looks different for everyone but could be taking a warm bath, reading your favorite book, or listening to calming music. These are subtle cues to your body that you're ready to doze off.