Full Moons 101: An Intro To Their Energy & How To Make It Work For You
Moon-curious? You've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about full moons and how to harness their powerful energy from down here on solid ground.
Why do full moons happen again?
Full moons happen once a month when the sun's rays fully illuminate the surface of the moon. The moon has no light of its own, and when the moon is shining at its brightest and fullest, we're receiving maximum light and vitality as the sun's rays bounce off of the lunar surface.
While the energy of a full moon lasts for about three days before and after the lunation, the moon is technically only full for a moment—when the sun and the moon are directly opposite each other in the sky (and on the zodiac wheel!).
How does the full moon affect us?
Humans have been living by lunar cycles for centuries, and in our modern world, connecting to these energies can give us a sense of grounding and synergy with the earth and cosmos.
While the new moon is a time to set intentions for the future and launch new projects, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition. Starting with the "dark" phase of the new moon, the lunar surface gathers light over a two-week period, then manifests as a full moon. When the moon is completely full, it's a spiritual and energetic pinnacle of whatever you started when the sun and the moon united at the new moon.
As the moon waxes (increases toward full light), our energy builds and we collect information. The waxing moon means a forward-moving energy and momentum that's great for building things, working toward a goal, or bringing the first phases of a project to fruition.
Once the full moon arrives, the waning (decreasing) moon phase begins. As the moon wanes and the light starts to dwindle, we can begin to release what's no longer working for us. It's a great time to reflect on what you've built during the waxing phase while shedding anything that doesn't feel right. As the moon wanes, we can tie up any loose ends and say goodbye to what's not serving our own highest mission.
Four to six times a year, the new and full moons are also eclipses. Eclipses are agents of change and growth, often prompting sudden turning points in our lives. Where have we been procrastinating or avoiding a decision? The eclipses will reveal that and can force our hands.
In fact, their energies can play out for several months! Solar eclipses happen at the new moon when, from our vantage point, the moon appears to cover the sun, either partially or fully. Lunar eclipses fall at the full moon when the earth stands directly between the moon and the sun, casting a palette of red, brown, and black shadows on the moon! In essence, eclipses are intensified new and full moons that force us to level up our game!
What to do during the full moon:
1. Meditate.
Full moon meditations are a powerful way to tap the luminous lunar energy and harness the energetic power of the moon's light. You can do a full moon meditation before any of your rituals to set up the right mindset and align yourself with what you want to accomplish:
- Sit comfortably in a space where the moonlight is visible.
- Close your eyes and feel the moon's beams fill the room and your body.
- Focus on your breath and the intention you've set.
- Imagine the moonlight enveloping and purifying your body, mind, and spirit.
- Slowly bring your attention back to the room and open your eyes.
- Repeat as many times as you'd like in the three to five hours before or after the full moon.
2. Release.
Words are powerful, and the full moon is a potent time for letting go of what's no longer serving you. Write down a list of everything you want to release from your life, and read them aloud with intention, either in a full moon circle or solo. Say, "I release you!" or "Thank you for your service—you are free to move on!"
3. Hold a moon circle.
Moon circles can help you harness the energy of the full moon and celebrate with a group of friends and like-minded seekers. At a full moon circle, you'll want to set intentions, listen actively to each other's desires, and decide what to collectively release. You can get as creative as you want with these–candles, incense, chanting, dancing, even a playlist tailored to the full moon's astrological sign
4. Do a manifestation ritual.
A simple manifestation ritual can solidify your full moon intentions and help you bring things to fruition. Start by creating a little altar or sacred space in your home where you can perform this ritual. Gather some inspirational objects (photos, notes, books, crystals, or anything that contains the energy of what you want to manifest). Next, meditate and relax your mind for a few moments as you get clear on what you're calling in. Let go of any judgment and close your eyes as you visualize yourself attracting exactly what you want. You can use the objects as points of focus.
5. Take a moon bath.
The full moon's light can rejuvenate our psyches. Connect with lunar energy by submerging yourself in water. Draw a healing bath around the time of the full moon, and gather your favorite salts, crystals, and candles.
You can say your full moon intentions aloud while you're relaxing in the tub as you imagine the full moon restoring every cell of your body. Or, take a dip in a lake, ocean, or pool (if weather and circumstances permit) or bottle up your own moon water.
What NOT to do during the full moon:
1. Start something new.
Full moons are times of intense culmination. If possible, start your new projects around the new moon and use the three days surrounding the full moon to rest, reflect, and release.
2. Overwork or overstress.
The full moon is meant to be a celebratory time, but with all the energy it stirs up, it's easy to overdo it. Avoid getting stressed or overworking yourself. And don't worry about doing all of the full moon rituals perfectly! The intention behind your actions is what matters most.
3. Make life-changing decisions.
Emotions are heightened during the full moon, which can prompt knee-jerk reactions. If you're not grounded, avoid making any sudden decisions.
How to shake up your full moon ritual throughout the year.
Traditional full moon meanings:
The full moon will carry a different energy depending on when in the year that it falls. Here's an introduction to what each month's moon signifies:
- Wolf Moon (January): Hang out with your own wolf pack and let out a collective howl!
- Snow Moon (February): The snowiest moon. Don't hate—hibernate!
- Worm Moon (March): On the final full moon of winter, the ground is getting softer and the snow begins to thaw. Decide what you want to leave behind as you prepare for spring.
- Pink Moon (April): Named for the first pink flowers of spring, use this moon to charge your magical tools outside while connecting with nature.
- Flower Moon (May): Everything's in bloom! Incorporate flowers and flower essences into your moon rituals.
- Strawberry Moon (June): The first moon of summer and a lovely time to use warm tones, fruits, and sweetness in your rituals.
- Buck Moon (July): Harness the energy of growth and strength. Think deer antlers.
- Sturgeon Moon (August): On this moon, reflect on times in your life when you've surprised yourself with your strength.
- Corn Moon (September): Celebrate agricultural fertility and feminine energy on this moon, also known as the Harvest Moon.
- Hunter's Moon (October): Reflect on the summer months and set autumnal intentions.
- Beaver Moon (November): Get in touch with your senses and ground in nature.
- Cold Moon (December): As the final moon of the year, the cold moon is a time to rest, reset, and practice self-care as you reflect on the past 12 months.
Astrology sign-by-sign full moon meanings:
A full moon always falls in one specific astrological sign. Every sign carries different energies and themes, and we can use this information to connect us with the cosmos. Here are some keywords associated with each sign to help you get started on your lunar journeying:
- Aries: Aries is all about fierce individuality. Celebrate what you love about yourself, and release any negative vibes around your self-image!
- Taurus: Taurus is the most sensual of the earth signs and is ruled by Venus, planet of love. Take time to appreciate nature and engage your senses. Think walking outside barefoot and inhaling the spring air.
- Gemini: Gemini, a mutable air sign, is curious and flirty. Chat with your friends and activate your throat chakra.
- Cancer: Cancer is the moon's home and represents the waters of the womb. Take a bubble bath, honor the women in your life, and most importantly: Nurture yourself.
- Leo: Leo loves to see and be seen. Connect with your inner lion(ness) and bust out the bling; wear clothes that make you feel regal and glamorous; and dance, dance, dance.
- Virgo: Virgo likes to make order out of chaos. This is a stellar time to organize your physical and energetic space. Decide what's working for you and what's got to go.
- Libra: Libra is represented by the scales of justice. How are you creating beauty, harmony, and balance in your life? What's holding you back from these Libran ideals?
- Scorpio: The Scorpio energy is subterranean: the deepest, darkest, most magical waters. Activate your inner witch on this full moon.
- Sagittarius: Sag is the eternal adventurer, and the full moon here wants you to broaden your horizons. Embrace the unknown and try something new.
- Capricorn: Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, planet of discipline and structures. How can you create abundance and growth through embracing structure. Ditch whatever structures aren't working for you.
- Aquarius: Aquarius is an air sign represented by the water bearer (confusing, we know). This water is meant to wash away the past and make room for newness. Say goodbye to what needs to get washed away, and make space for new opportunity.
- Pisces: As the final sign of the zodiac, Pisces represents mystical oceanic waters. If you live near the ocean or a large body of water, take a dip or listen to waves via audio recording.
More advanced astrology fans can refer to their own natal chart to see where the next full moon will fall for them. For example, if the next the full moon in Aries falls in your 10th house, it will be all about releasing something in your career and public life, which are 10th-house topics. You can use this cosmic info to help guide your areas of focus for the next few weeks.
There are countless ways to engage with full moon energy. Remember, full moons are meant to be times of celebration, victory, and release. Make the energy work for you, and try not to stress about it.