Full Moons 101: An Intro to Their Energy & How To Make It Work For You

A simple manifestation ritual can solidify your full moon intentions and help you bring things to fruition. Start by creating a little altar or sacred space in your home where you can perform this ritual. Gather some inspirational objects (photos, notes, books, crystals, or anything that contains the energy of what you want to manifest). Next, meditate and relax your mind for a few moments as you get clear on what you're calling in. Let go of any judgment and close your eyes as you visualize yourself attracting exactly what you want. You can use the objects as points of focus.