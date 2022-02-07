Full Moons 101: An Intro to Their Energy & How To Make It Work For You

As the moon waxes (increases toward full light), our energy builds and we collect information. The waxing moon means a forward-moving energy and momentum that's great for building things, working toward a goal, or bringing the first phases of a project to fruition.

Once the full moon arrives, the waning (decreasing) moon phase begins. As the moon wanes and the light starts to dwindle, we can begin to release what's no longer working for us. It's a great time to reflect on what you've built during the waxing phase while shedding anything that doesn't feel right. As the moon wanes, we can tie up any loose ends and say goodbye to what's not serving our own highest mission.

Four to six times a year, the new and full moons are also eclipses. Eclipses are agents of change and growth, often prompting sudden turning points in our lives. Where have we been procrastinating or avoiding a decision? The eclipses will reveal that and can force our hands.

In fact, their energies can play out for several months! Solar eclipses happen at the new moon when, from our vantage point, the moon appears to cover the sun, either partially or fully. Lunar eclipses fall at the full moon when the earth stands directly between the moon and the sun, casting a palette of red, brown, and black shadows on the moon! In essence, eclipses are intensified new and full moons that force us to level up our game!