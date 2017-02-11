Take Your Self-Care Up A Notch With These Healing Bath Infusions

Welcome the energy of Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, into your bath and step out of the tub feeling confident and radiant.

1. Put three drops of lavender essential oil for peace, four drops of jasmine oil for self-confidence, four drops of neroli oil for seduction, and three drops of rose oil for love into a bowl of Epsom salt. Mix and pour it into your bath.

2. Place a loving rhodochrosite crystal into the bathwater and light a pink candle for love.

3. Climb in, lie back, and do some deep breathing. Allow any negative thoughts and feelings to go down the drain; imagine basking in love as Aphrodite tells you all the things that make you special. Place these beautiful qualities deep into your heart so that you radiate them.

4. When you're done, affirm with, "My life is an adventure and I am love." Ask your spirit guides for more direction, blow out the candle, climb out, and jot down any insights you received.