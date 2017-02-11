 Skip to content

Take Your Self-Care Up A Notch With These Healing Bath Infusions

Paulette Kouffman Sherman, M.A., PsyD
Psychologist By Paulette Kouffman Sherman, M.A., PsyD
Psychologist
Paulette Kouffman Sherman, M.A., PsyD, is a psychologist and author of The Book of Sacred Baths: 52 Bathing Rituals to Revitalize Your Spirit and Dating from the Inside Out: How to Use the Law of Attraction in Matters of the Heart. She has a private psychotherapy practice in NYC.
Photo by Stocksy

February 11, 2017

Many people look outside themselves for support manifesting their dreams without realizing that the answers often lie within. Making your bath a ritualistic experience is an incredible way to connect with your innate wisdom and set out on the path to transformation. And it isn't hard to do—here are a few 20-minute routines to get you started. Because whose bathing routine couldn't use a little essential oil, candle magic, and crystals?

A lavender & jasmine bath for love

Welcome the energy of Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, into your bath and step out of the tub feeling confident and radiant.

1. Put three drops of lavender essential oil for peace, four drops of jasmine oil for self-confidence, four drops of neroli oil for seduction, and three drops of rose oil for love into a bowl of Epsom salt. Mix and pour it into your bath.

2. Place a loving rhodochrosite crystal into the bathwater and light a pink candle for love.

3. Climb in, lie back, and do some deep breathing. Allow any negative thoughts and feelings to go down the drain; imagine basking in love as Aphrodite tells you all the things that make you special. Place these beautiful qualities deep into your heart so that you radiate them.

4. When you're done, affirm with, "My life is an adventure and I am love." Ask your spirit guides for more direction, blow out the candle, climb out, and jot down any insights you received.

A quartz bath for health

Let your own body dictate your self-care routine by tapping into how you really feel with this healing bath.

1. Put two drops of mind-body healing neroli essential oil, three drops of lavender oil for relaxation, and three drops of patchouli oil for connection into a bowl of Epsom salt. Mix and pour it into your bath.

2. Light a green candle to symbolize health and place a quartz crystal in the water to magnify your intention.

3. Climb in, lie back, and do some deep breathing. Ask your body what it needs to be healthy and allow the answers to come to you as images or words. Visualize yourself spending time in nature, doing yoga, drinking water, eating fruit, or whatever works for you. Notice how these things make you feel, and ask your Higher Self if there is anything that will help you master resistance to changes.

4. Affirm, "My health is my top priority and I'm excited to cherish my body." Blow out the candle, climb out, and jot down any insights you received.

A frankincense & patchouli bath for purpose

Sacred baths can also help you tune out the noise that is keeping you from your higher purpose.

1. Put three drops of patchouli essential oil for abundance, four drops of lavender oil for balance, and two drops of frankincense for spiritual grounding into a bowl of Epsom salt. Mix and pour it into your bath.

2. Light a yellow candle to represent your personal power and call in Earth Mother Demeter, Goddess of the Harvest, to help you manifest your dreams and purpose. Add a carnelian crystal for creativity.

3. Climb into the bath, lie back, and do some breathing. Imagine any limiting thoughts or feelings going down the drain so that you can focus on all the positive things in regards to your goal. Imagine Demeter tending a beautiful garden. She asks what seed you want to nurture over time and what benefits it will yield. Really see the gifts that you bring into the world and ask her what conditions you most need for success. What steps can you take?

4. When you're done, affirm with, "I am a powerful Creator of my goals and I know exactly how to manifest them." Blow out the candle, climb out, and jot down any insights you received.

An amethyst bath for crafting a sacred environment

Your home can be a beautiful oasis for endless inspiration, so get in touch with how you want it to look.

1. Put four drops of lavender essential oil for relaxation, four drops of sandalwood oil for focus, and three drops of myrrh oil for grounding into a bowl of Epsom salt. Mix and pour it into your bath.

2. Call in the Goddess Hestia, Goddess of the Hearth, who is always surrounded by beauty. Add an amethyst crystal, the one said to be associated with this goddess. Light a white candle to invite the sacred into your home.

3. Climb into the tub, lie back, and breathe deeply. Visualize the things in your environment that make you really happy. Do you see certain fabrics, colors, symbols, art? Do you like things to look very minimalist or prefer a lot of visual stimulation? Picture having a space that suits you and make note of its elements. Ask Hestia if there is anything else that would add beauty, like flowers, plants, an altar, or artwork.

4. When you're ready, affirm, "I am in the process of making my place full of beauty and love." Blow out the candle, climb out, and jot down any insights you received.

